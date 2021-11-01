Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 29-November 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 64 (17%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 313 (83%) have seen a fall.

Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 803 new cases in the seven days to October 28 – the equivalent of 831.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,216.1 in the seven days to October 21.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, down from 1,206.8 to 771.7, with 933 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 1,059.8 to 769.8, with 730 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (633.7) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (571.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Orkney Islands (up from 258.9 to 486.6)

Blaby (347.2 to 504.2)

Aberdeenshire (327.9 to 460.5)

Arun (507.7 to 603.3)

Mid Sussex (455.5 to 546.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 21.

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 831.1, (803), 1216.1, (1175)

Stroud, South-west England, 771.7, (933), 1206.8, (1459)

Torfaen, Wales, 769.8, (730), 1059.8, (1005)

Copeland, North-west England, 761.3, (518), 793.6, (540)

Gosport, South-east England, 757.0, (641), 936.5, (793)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 741.0, (1455), 1058.3, (2078)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 739.2, (1544), 760.8, (1589)

St Albans, Eastern England, 735.3, (1098), 685.8, (1024)

Swindon, South-west England, 717.9, (1600), 1113.2, (2481)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 714.7, (967), 880.3, (1191)

Mendip, South-west England, 711.2, (827), 1088.7, (1266)

Caerphilly, Wales, 701.0, (1274), 1046.6, (1902)

Winchester, South-east England, 683.7, (861), 852.9, (1074)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 679.1, (788), 1275.4, (1480)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 678.4, (475), 1329.6, (931)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 661.2, (1903), 952.3, (2741)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 659.6, (836), 828.4, (1050)

Gloucester, South-west England, 658.4, (854), 771.7, (1001)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 647.6, (935), 945.4, (1365)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 644.0, (561), 887.4, (773)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 633.7, (325), 598.6, (307)

Newport, Wales, 632.8, (990), 897.4, (1404)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 627.8, (560), 809.4, (722)

South Somerset, South-west England, 625.4, (1055), 767.7, (1295)

Fylde, North-west England, 618.1, (502), 583.7, (474)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 615.6, (646), 678.5, (712)

Arun, South-east England, 603.3, (972), 507.7, (818)

Cardiff, Wales, 603.2, (2227), 786.0, (2902)

Cotswold, South-west England, 602.7, (544), 868.6, (784)

North Somerset, South-west England, 602.6, (1299), 999.7, (2155)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 602.1, (816), 814.6, (1104)

Horsham, South-east England, 601.5, (875), 617.3, (898)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 597.1, (3010), 911.6, (4595)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 595.5, (537), 643.2, (580)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 591.6, (563), 770.2, (733)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 589.4, (934), 887.9, (1407)

Test Valley, South-east England, 586.6, (746), 644.1, (819)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 586.0, (391), 671.4, (448)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 584.3, (562), 676.8, (651)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 581.1, (572), 719.3, (708)

Warwick, West Midlands, 580.4, (841), 721.1, (1045)

High Peak, East Midlands, 579.7, (537), 673.6, (624)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 578.7, (482), 645.9, (538)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 573.3, (891), 931.7, (1448)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 571.1, (821), 541.9, (779)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 570.3, (3120), 693.0, (3791)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 567.5, (352), 670.7, (416)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 566.5, (1666), 595.0, (1750)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 566.3, (770), 759.7, (1033)

Dorset, South-west England, 562.7, (2137), 611.4, (2322)

Wyre, North-west England, 555.4, (628), 681.0, (770)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 554.9, (685), 780.9, (964)

Hart, South-east England, 554.3, (541), 611.6, (597)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 546.9, (832), 455.5, (693)

West Devon, South-west England, 546.9, (307), 635.9, (357)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 545.3, (979), 764.1, (1372)

Torbay, South-west England, 544.7, (742), 469.8, (640)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 543.7, (618), 496.2, (564)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 542.6, (311), 518.2, (297)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 540.9, (959), 553.9, (982)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 533.2, (1413), 619.3, (1641)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 533.0, (861), 633.3, (1023)

Havant, South-east England, 532.7, (673), 602.3, (761)

Halton, North-west England, 531.0, (689), 675.1, (876)

Broadland, Eastern England, 529.1, (698), 554.1, (731)

Northumberland, North-east England, 527.5, (1708), 609.9, (1975)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 522.8, (948), 621.0, (1126)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 521.5, (927), 619.9, (1102)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 521.3, (315), 758.0, (458)

Gateshead, North-east England, 520.4, (1051), 540.2, (1091)

Dartford, South-east England, 519.9, (593), 592.7, (676)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 519.8, (988), 617.1, (1173)

Maidstone, South-east England, 518.1, (897), 540.6, (936)

East Devon, South-west England, 517.3, (766), 570.6, (845)

Harlow, Eastern England, 516.7, (451), 613.0, (535)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 515.9, (561), 513.2, (558)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 514.0, (799), 575.7, (895)

Swansea, Wales, 510.6, (1259), 605.9, (1494)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 508.8, (472), 578.9, (537)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 508.2, (1104), 588.8, (1279)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 508.0, (686), 472.5, (638)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 507.5, (616), 615.4, (747)

Bristol, South-west England, 506.2, (2358), 751.1, (3499)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 506.0, (670), 561.9, (744)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 505.3, (813), 493.5, (794)

Blaby, East Midlands, 504.2, (514), 347.2, (354)

Wokingham, South-east England, 503.0, (875), 701.4, (1220)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 502.3, (288), 612.2, (351)

Chichester, South-east England, 502.0, (610), 521.0, (633)

New Forest, South-east England, 501.0, (900), 621.8, (1117)

Crawley, South-east England, 499.7, (562), 516.6, (581)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 499.4, (586), 515.6, (605)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 499.0, (710), 568.5, (809)

South Ribble, North-west England, 498.7, (554), 561.7, (624)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 498.3, (504), 619.9, (627)

North Devon, South-west England, 498.1, (489), 494.0, (485)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 498.0, (509), 616.3, (630)

Waverley, South-east England, 497.8, (630), 618.7, (783)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 497.8, (729), 518.9, (760)

Northampton, East Midlands, 497.1, (1115), 594.8, (1334)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 495.3, (683), 572.8, (790)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 493.9, (747), 527.0, (797)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 493.4, (432), 554.0, (485)

Rochford, Eastern England, 493.0, (432), 629.9, (552)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 491.6, (1189), 771.9, (1867)

Darlington, North-east England, 490.7, (527), 619.2, (665)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 490.4, (593), 544.1, (658)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 489.9, (1945), 522.2, (2073)

Rossendale, North-west England, 488.6, (349), 585.2, (418)

Plymouth, South-west England, 487.4, (1281), 522.0, (1372)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 487.2, (271), 627.4, (349)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 486.7, (1315), 513.7, (1388)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 486.6, (109), 258.9, (58)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 486.3, (459), 597.5, (564)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 486.1, (440), 566.7, (513)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 483.1, (721), 579.6, (865)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 481.5, (390), 467.9, (379)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 481.0, (660), 567.7, (779)

Worcester, West Midlands, 478.7, (480), 426.9, (428)

South Holland, East Midlands, 477.8, (458), 430.9, (413)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 476.4, (438), 497.1, (457)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 476.0, (578), 492.5, (598)

Southampton, South-east England, 475.7, (1203), 573.0, (1449)

St. Helens, North-west England, 472.7, (856), 548.3, (993)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 472.0, (676), 669.6, (959)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 471.8, (956), 657.4, (1332)

Fareham, South-east England, 470.2, (547), 545.8, (635)

Denbighshire, Wales, 469.7, (454), 597.9, (578)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 469.1, (709), 426.8, (645)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 466.5, (756), 444.3, (720)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 466.4, (1157), 578.9, (1436)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 465.7, (437), 409.2, (384)

Trafford, North-west England, 463.8, (1102), 599.8, (1425)

Bridgend, Wales, 463.6, (684), 611.4, (902)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 462.7, (573), 583.8, (723)

Daventry, East Midlands, 462.3, (402), 653.2, (568)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 461.9, (519), 542.9, (610)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 461.8, (915), 513.8, (1018)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 461.4, (302), 505.7, (331)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 460.5, (1201), 327.9, (855)

Gravesham, South-east England, 460.3, (492), 434.1, (464)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 459.7, (432), 538.5, (506)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 458.7, (598), 622.1, (811)

Harborough, East Midlands, 458.5, (438), 394.6, (377)

Rutland, East Midlands, 457.1, (185), 373.1, (151)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 456.6, (693), 581.1, (882)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 456.4, (459), 668.2, (672)

Chorley, North-west England, 456.0, (542), 609.9, (725)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 454.7, (498), 529.6, (580)

Redditch, West Midlands, 454.6, (389), 625.2, (535)

Ceredigion, Wales, 454.1, (331), 603.6, (440)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 452.8, (894), 387.0, (764)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 452.8, (651), 712.2, (1024)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 452.6, (621), 524.0, (719)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 451.5, (414), 542.0, (497)

Powys, Wales, 450.3, (599), 589.3, (784)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 449.9, (554), 403.6, (497)

Tandridge, South-east England, 448.4, (397), 400.9, (355)

Preston, North-west England, 448.2, (646), 479.4, (691)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 447.8, (556), 506.6, (629)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 447.7, (364), 624.8, (508)

Watford, Eastern England, 447.1, (432), 484.4, (468)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 446.4, (647), 487.1, (706)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 445.6, (470), 494.9, (522)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 445.6, (530), 645.7, (768)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 444.1, (937), 412.8, (871)

Torridge, South-west England, 443.8, (305), 510.8, (351)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 441.6, (668), 567.2, (858)

Allerdale, North-west England, 441.6, (432), 549.9, (538)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 441.4, (1515), 447.6, (1536)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 441.1, (854), 474.7, (919)

Woking, South-east England, 441.0, (441), 701.9, (702)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 440.7, (1704), 604.4, (2337)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 440.1, (520), 687.3, (812)

Bedford, Eastern England, 439.6, (768), 478.6, (836)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 439.5, (1511), 541.3, (1861)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 439.4, (576), 569.1, (746)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 437.7, (317), 557.8, (404)

Bury, North-west England, 436.3, (832), 411.6, (785)

Worthing, South-east England, 436.2, (483), 497.6, (551)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 436.1, (582), 517.0, (690)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 435.2, (577), 497.8, (660)

Stafford, West Midlands, 434.5, (599), 508.5, (701)

Fenland, Eastern England, 434.0, (443), 608.3, (621)

Colchester, Eastern England, 433.6, (855), 509.6, (1005)

Gwynedd, Wales, 433.0, (542), 484.9, (607)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 432.8, (561), 604.9, (784)

Norwich, Eastern England, 432.6, (615), 566.2, (805)

Stockport, North-west England, 431.3, (1269), 534.0, (1571)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 431.1, (452), 570.3, (598)

Basildon, Eastern England, 429.7, (806), 493.2, (925)

Reading, South-east England, 429.1, (688), 598.7, (960)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 429.0, (378), 474.4, (418)

Sutton, London, 429.0, (891), 544.0, (1130)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 428.9, (1316), 409.7, (1257)

Sunderland, North-east England, 428.7, (1191), 431.9, (1200)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 427.9, (1098), 510.5, (1310)

Solihull, West Midlands, 427.6, (930), 517.3, (1125)

Warrington, North-west England, 427.4, (895), 567.8, (1189)

Tameside, North-west England, 427.1, (970), 480.4, (1091)

Runnymede, South-east England, 426.2, (385), 539.2, (487)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 425.7, (762), 517.4, (926)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 423.3, (598), 505.4, (714)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 422.7, (500), 475.1, (562)

Luton, Eastern England, 422.0, (901), 466.0, (995)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 421.4, (794), 351.9, (663)

Braintree, Eastern England, 421.3, (645), 444.2, (680)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 420.8, (427), 677.9, (688)

Rugby, West Midlands, 420.2, (465), 545.0, (603)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 419.6, (596), 438.6, (623)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 419.5, (1475), 481.8, (1694)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 419.2, (538), 427.0, (548)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 418.3, (335), 634.4, (508)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 418.2, (1308), 447.0, (1398)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 417.9, (332), 386.4, (307)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 416.6, (477), 455.9, (522)

Dudley, West Midlands, 416.3, (1342), 492.9, (1589)

Rochdale, North-west England, 415.8, (930), 485.6, (1086)

West Lothian, Scotland, 415.6, (764), 471.1, (866)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 413.5, (2380), 509.3, (2931)

Sefton, North-west England, 412.8, (1139), 417.2, (1151)

Fife, Scotland, 412.2, (1542), 430.9, (1612)

Slough, South-east England, 411.8, (616), 526.8, (788)

Tendring, Eastern England, 410.6, (605), 490.7, (723)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 410.5, (410), 555.7, (555)

Leicester, East Midlands, 410.1, (1452), 322.0, (1140)

Gedling, East Midlands, 409.3, (484), 432.2, (511)

County Durham, North-east England, 408.1, (2176), 440.0, (2346)

Exeter, South-west England, 407.3, (543), 411.8, (549)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 407.1, (455), 471.6, (527)

Melton, East Midlands, 406.7, (209), 340.5, (175)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 406.6, (1393), 453.9, (1555)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 406.1, (581), 652.8, (934)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 402.1, (384), 551.9, (527)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 401.7, (1172), 417.5, (1218)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 400.7, (1367), 406.0, (1385)

Wrexham, Wales, 399.8, (544), 369.0, (502)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 399.1, (715), 454.9, (815)

Blackpool, North-west England, 398.2, (551), 466.8, (646)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 397.9, (417), 386.4, (405)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 397.8, (841), 541.5, (1145)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 396.5, (3167), 478.4, (3821)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 396.4, (213), 370.4, (199)

Wealden, South-east England, 394.5, (642), 435.7, (709)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 394.3, (508), 444.0, (572)

Maldon, Eastern England, 393.0, (257), 481.6, (315)

Corby, East Midlands, 392.9, (287), 520.2, (380)

South Hams, South-west England, 392.3, (345), 527.6, (464)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 391.2, (372), 607.8, (578)

Wirral, North-west England, 391.0, (1268), 384.5, (1247)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 389.4, (836), 532.4, (1143)

Kettering, East Midlands, 388.4, (397), 475.5, (486)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 388.4, (1714), 473.8, (2091)

Erewash, East Midlands, 387.6, (447), 406.7, (469)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 385.3, (614), 375.9, (599)

Adur, South-east England, 384.8, (247), 386.4, (248)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 384.6, (703), 420.7, (769)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 384.4, (536), 405.2, (565)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 383.3, (270), 389.0, (274)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 383.2, (374), 402.7, (393)

Stirling, Scotland, 382.7, (360), 448.6, (422)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 382.5, (2254), 416.1, (2452)

Carlisle, North-west England, 381.5, (414), 465.3, (505)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 381.2, (437), 436.2, (500)

Flintshire, Wales, 380.6, (597), 385.1, (604)

Breckland, Eastern England, 379.5, (536), 472.9, (668)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 377.7, (399), 529.2, (559)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 377.5, (459), 479.4, (583)

Cherwell, South-east England, 376.0, (571), 466.3, (708)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 375.5, (1222), 445.0, (1448)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 371.8, (372), 454.8, (455)

Ashford, South-east England, 371.7, (487), 480.8, (630)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 370.6, (552), 355.1, (529)

Dundee City, Scotland, 370.2, (551), 338.7, (504)

Boston, East Midlands, 367.0, (260), 406.6, (288)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 366.4, (283), 497.1, (384)

Knowsley, North-west England, 366.0, (558), 450.6, (687)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 364.0, (311), 300.8, (257)

Swale, South-east England, 363.5, (549), 285.4, (431)

Barnet, London, 363.2, (1449), 429.3, (1713)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 362.4, (479), 375.3, (496)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 361.6, (657), 414.5, (753)

Angus, Scotland, 360.9, (418), 333.3, (386)

Babergh, Eastern England, 360.2, (334), 422.7, (392)

Eden, North-west England, 359.0, (193), 364.6, (196)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 358.9, (630), 418.2, (734)

Coventry, West Midlands, 356.4, (1352), 452.0, (1715)

Conwy, Wales, 356.2, (421), 410.4, (485)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 355.9, (353), 460.7, (457)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 353.7, (372), 373.7, (393)

Walsall, West Midlands, 352.6, (1011), 468.1, (1342)

Wigan, North-west England, 352.0, (1164), 416.1, (1376)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 351.3, (270), 465.8, (358)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 350.8, (1902), 417.1, (2261)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 349.4, (361), 367.8, (380)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 349.3, (469), 321.0, (431)

Medway, South-east England, 349.3, (975), 377.6, (1054)

Guildford, South-east England, 349.2, (525), 464.9, (699)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 349.1, (874), 433.0, (1084)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 343.5, (890), 331.1, (858)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 340.2, (372), 358.5, (392)

Hounslow, London, 336.3, (914), 472.8, (1285)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 335.5, (352), 420.4, (441)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 334.4, (766), 243.6, (558)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 334.3, (884), 391.1, (1034)

Derby, East Midlands, 333.7, (857), 445.1, (1143)

Falkirk, Scotland, 331.3, (532), 435.4, (699)

East Lothian, Scotland, 329.9, (356), 317.0, (342)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 327.1, (565), 405.2, (700)

Lancaster, North-west England, 326.8, (484), 338.9, (502)

Hastings, South-east England, 325.2, (301), 315.5, (292)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 324.9, (287), 319.2, (282)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 323.7, (352), 375.2, (408)

Harrow, London, 321.8, (812), 368.9, (931)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 321.4, (1031), 377.8, (1212)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 319.8, (400), 303.8, (380)

Moray, Scotland, 319.7, (306), 269.6, (258)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 315.9, (364), 361.0, (416)

Hillingdon, London, 314.2, (971), 332.7, (1028)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 312.4, (387), 315.6, (391)

Pendle, North-west England, 311.5, (287), 388.5, (358)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 309.7, (1044), 257.8, (869)

Havering, London, 308.1, (803), 326.9, (852)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 305.9, (459), 333.3, (500)

Highland, Scotland, 305.0, (718), 267.6, (630)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 303.3, (998), 361.4, (1189)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 302.4, (457), 317.7, (480)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 301.9, (80), 290.6, (77)

Lewes, South-east England, 299.4, (310), 349.7, (362)

Salford, North-west England, 298.1, (783), 325.9, (856)

Ealing, London, 296.8, (1010), 329.7, (1122)

Rother, South-east England, 296.7, (287), 297.8, (288)

Midlothian, Scotland, 296.3, (276), 224.4, (209)

Merton, London, 295.5, (610), 314.8, (650)

Bexley, London, 294.8, (735), 329.7, (822)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 293.3, (435), 279.9, (415)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 290.4, (533), 274.0, (503)

Thanet, South-east England, 289.8, (410), 263.7, (373)

Bromley, London, 285.5, (950), 297.5, (990)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 282.4, (429), 310.7, (472)

Burnley, North-west England, 282.1, (252), 297.7, (266)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 281.0, (504), 305.5, (548)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 279.8, (227), 337.7, (274)

Redbridge, London, 274.2, (838), 305.6, (934)

Bolton, North-west England, 273.0, (787), 299.7, (864)

Oldham, North-west England, 271.9, (646), 310.1, (737)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 271.4, (1432), 230.1, (1214)

Manchester, North-west England, 268.7, (1493), 321.9, (1789)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 268.6, (207), 276.4, (213)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 268.4, (301), 326.4, (366)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 264.4, (254), 329.0, (316)

Liverpool, North-west England, 263.9, (1321), 285.9, (1431)

Enfield, London, 263.5, (879), 278.8, (930)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 261.1, (2978), 302.1, (3445)

Canterbury, South-east England, 257.9, (430), 260.9, (435)

Wandsworth, London, 254.4, (839), 289.3, (954)

Dover, South-east England, 253.1, (300), 258.2, (306)

Oxford, South-east England, 249.4, (378), 289.6, (439)

Brent, London, 239.8, (786), 238.3, (781)

Haringey, London, 238.8, (636), 252.7, (673)

Waltham Forest, London, 231.5, (641), 256.4, (710)

Greenwich, London, 227.0, (656), 263.6, (762)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 225.0, (255), 246.2, (279)

Croydon, London, 223.6, (869), 260.4, (1012)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 223.3, (478), 263.0, (563)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 218.7, (1390), 248.3, (1578)

Islington, London, 216.0, (536), 222.1, (551)

Lambeth, London, 212.2, (683), 196.1, (631)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 204.0, (320), 254.4, (399)

Lewisham, London, 200.8, (613), 215.2, (657)

Newham, London, 194.5, (691), 215.3, (765)

Hackney and City of London, London, 190.1, (555), 212.1, (619)

Camden, London, 180.0, (503), 213.9, (598)

Tower Hamlets, London, 174.4, (579), 217.5, (722)

Southwark, London, 172.8, (553), 178.7, (572)

Westminster, London, 167.5, (452), 209.4, (565)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 131.2, (30), 74.3, (17)