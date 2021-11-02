Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Airbnb cracking down on wild New Year’s Eve parties

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 3:09 pm
Airbnb is cracking down on raucous New Year’s Eve parties to protect home-owners and local residents (Yui Mok/PA)
Airbnb is cracking down on raucous New Year’s Eve parties to protect home-owners and local residents.

The accommodation-sharing firm has announced a ban on UK customers making one-night bookings for entire homes on December 31 unless they have a history of positive reviews.

For two-night reservations, Airbnb said it will restrict “certain local and last-minute bookings using technology to detect potential issues”.

The measures will also be used in several other countries, such as France, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Canada.

When tried out for New Year’s Eve in 2020, these steps stopped bookings for 243,000 guests globally, including more than 18,000 in the UK.

Some 5,000 were in London, 350 in Edinburgh, 290 in Bristol, 280 in Brighton, 230 in Bath, 160 in Glasgow and 150 in Cardiff.

Guests who have received a number of positive reviews from previous bookings will not be affected.

Airbnb’s general manager for northern Europe, Amanda Cupples, said: “There are thousands of stays taking place across the UK each night with the overwhelming majority of guests being respectful of neighbours and delivering benefits to the local community.

“These additional proactive safety measures will help to block reservations that we know from experience can pose a slightly higher risk, and help to ensure hosts, their guests and communities can enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance.”

Since August 2020 the firm has prevented bookings by customers aged under 25 attempting to reserve entire homes in their local area if they have fewer than three positive reviews.

