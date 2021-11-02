Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Landmark to celebrate Queen and Commonwealth overcomes opposition

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:01 pm
An artist’s impression of a 55m sculpture, The Elizabeth Landmark, which has now received planning permission (Handout/PA)
Planners have approved a 55m tall landmark celebrating the Queen and the Commonwealth following an appeal by the aristocratic landowner.

The Planning Inspectorate overturned Northumberland County Council’s original decision to block The Elizabeth Landmark on private land near Kirkwhelpington.

Council officers had approved the project, designed by artist Simon Hitchens, but members of the planning committee refused it in 2019.

A group of around 2,000 locals, called Keep the Wannies Wild – referring to the name of a nearby ridge – objected.

They opposed its size, three times higher than the Angel of the North, and said it was out of keeping for an isolated rural area.

The artwork was designed to look like a thin slice of hill had been removed and the raised section of the steel monument would match the slice.

The application by Viscount Devonport was for permission to build the artwork and a walking trail on his land.

In a statement, he said the development will have a “minimal impact on the natural environment”.

He said: “It is our ambition to create a sculpture that is not only celebratory of Queen Elizabeth II and The Commonwealth, but which is also a magnificent piece of artwork that acts as a beacon for visitors and tourists to the region.”

Mr Hitchens, a sculptor, won the brief to develop a landmark that celebrates “unity, diversity and the shared heritage between The Commonwealth of Nations”, the project’s statement said.

Mr Hitchens said: “We still have a long road ahead of us to bring this contemporary sculpture to fruition, yet I am certain that when completed it will be a significant addition to the natural and cultural landscape of Northumberland.”

