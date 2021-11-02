Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Netflix Games rolls out to Android users globally

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:02 pm
Titles linked to Stranger Things, as well as casual games, will be available to existing members (Ian West/PA)
Titles linked to Stranger Things, as well as casual games, will be available to existing members (Ian West/PA)

It is game on for Netflix, as the streaming platform looks beyond TV and movies in an effort to expand its business.

The firm has started rolling out Netflix Games to all customers using an Android device globally from today.

Two Stranger Things titles are among the launch roster, though not all releases are linked to the streaming giant’s catalogue of shows, with another three casual games also available.

Existing customers will not have to pay any additional fees to use the service, nor will there be any in-app purchases or adverts.

Netflix Games
Netflix Games (Netflix/PA)

The move follows tests in a few countries, as the company looks to bolster its offering in face of intensified competition in the streaming space.

“Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer,” said Mike Verdu, Netflix vice president for game development.

“We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

All users will eventually see games listed within the Netflix app on Android, which will then direct them to a download link in the Google Play Store. It will then appear within the Netflix app, as well as on their device home screen.

The games will not be accessible to Netflix profiles for children.

