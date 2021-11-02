Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deadline to use £100 high street card extended until December 14

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:32 pm
Shoppers on the high street in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
The deadline to use the £100 high street voucher scheme card is to be extended until the middle of December, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced.

Under the stimulus scheme all those aged over 18 in Northern Ireland are eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend with the aim of supporting local businesses, which have been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It had originally been intended that the card would be valid until November 30.

But announcing the extension, Mr Lyons told the Assembly: “It remains the case that most people have four weeks to spend their card, but I recognise that this will not be the case for everyone.

“Therefore, in order to offer these applicants a fair timescale to use their card, I can today announce that I am extending the deadline to use the Spend Local cards by two weeks – from November 30 to December 14.”

Mr Lyons told MLAs that there were 160,000 people who had applied for the scheme whose personal details could not be verified by databases.

He said: “None of these applicants have been rejected and every one of them has been given an opportunity to submit evidence that they live in Northern Ireland and are over 18 years old.

“The Assembly can be assured that we are applying maximum flexibility on the information that can be provided to confirm they are eligible for a Spend Local card.”

He said that it looked as if around 98% of the people whose details could not be verified would get their application approved.

He also rejected accusations that there was any sexual discrimination within the scheme against women whose maiden name on their birth certificate was different from their married name.

He said: “I have taken early and decisive action to address this issue, and can now assure members that applicants will not be facing this issue.”

The minister added: “To date, over 1.024 million cards have been dispatched, over 580,000 of these have been activated.

“Over £26.5m has now been injected into our local economy.

Gordon Lyons launched the high street stimulus scheme earlier this year (Department for Economy/PA)

“These are quite remarkable statistics and, while it is still early days, I think it is fair to say the process of recovery on our high streets is now under way.

“By the end of this week, cards will have been dispatched to at least 95% of applicants that we have been able to match on the information held on the databases.

“And by the middle of next week, cards will have been dispatched to all those verified to date.

The minister said that in order to maximise the benefit to local businesses including retail, hospitality and service sectors, everyone should spend the full £100 on their card.

He said: “For anyone who has any balance left on their card, no matter how small, my message is: please go out and spend it locally. Buy a coffee, a breakfast, a newspaper or magazine, or even a small present for someone this Christmas.

“The objective of the high street scheme is to stimulate recovery in our local businesses by encouraging increased spending (locally) rather than online.

“By extending the deadline to use the Spend Local card, we can encourage more people to purchase Christmas presents, Christmas decorations and even food for Christmas dinner in their local area rather than online.”

