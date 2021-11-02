Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Harry and Meghan’s foundation pledges to be net zero by 2030

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 5:59 pm
Harry and Meghan’s foundation has pledged to become net zero by 2030 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation has pledged to be net zero by 2030.

Inspired by Harry and Meghan’s “long-standing commitment to the planet, both together and prior to their union”, the company has committed to cut its carbon emissions over the next few years.

In a statement on its website, the foundation said: “Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to make that footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon removal projects.

“As an organisation, we will work with an independent consultant to track all Archewell-related activities from our inception (internet use, commutes, and electricity in home offices, for example) to understand our collective footprint.

Cop26 – Glasgow
The Duke of Cambridge, the brother of the Duke of Sussex, gave a speech during Cop26 in Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“Using 2022 as our baseline year, they will develop a plan for Archewell that aligns with the latest guidance from leading organisations, like the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), while offsetting remaining emissions until we achieve net zero in 2030 and beyond.”

The statement added that Harry’s sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst and the investing firm Ethic, which the pair have invested in, will advise the foundation on “focusing” its investments “in support of a low-carbon economy”.

A spokesperson for Archewell said: “Carbon emissions are a part of nearly every activity in daily life—the food we eat, the electricity we use, and the internet we are connected to, for example. The totality of these actions comprises our ‘carbon footprint’.

“Today’s commitment is that Archewell, including Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be working with experts to assess the sum total of our emissions, and develop a plan of action to reach net zero.

Cop26 – Glasgow
The summit runs until November 12 (Yves Herman/PA)

“Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to make our footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through investments in carbon removal projects like reforestation.”

Harry and Meghan set up their not-for-profit Archewell Foundation organisation after leaving their royal roles.

The foundation has partnerships with a range of academic, tech and charitable organisations.

