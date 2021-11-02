Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

NSPCC raises concerns about newborns missing health checks

By Press Association
November 2, 2021, 8:04 pm
All new parents in England are entitled to at least five health visiting checks for new babies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
One in five babies missed an important health and development check during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

The UK children’s charity, the NSPCC, raised concerns that 20% of babies in England in 2020-21  missed their health and development check when they were six to eight weeks of age.

And almost a quarter (24%) missed their one-year check.

The children’s charity said that even before the pandemic many families were missing out on the checks.

It said that in  2019-20, 15% of babies missed their six- to eight-week review and 16% of babies missed their 12-month review.

NSPCC said that dwindling numbers of health visitors contributed to the fall.

Vicky Nevin of the NSPCC, speaking after the release of official figures for the health visitor service delivery, said: “We know that the first 1,001 days from pregnancy to age two is a crucial stage for healthy child development.

“All families in England are entitled to at least five health visiting checks. But even before the pandemic, many checks were being missed and health visiting workforce numbers have seen a drastic decline since 2015.”

She added: “Many new parents experiencing mental health problems can find it difficult to seek help. Without consistent home visits across the country, there is a risk that significant needs will be missed.”

Ms Nevin said that  public health funding was needed to train and recruit 3,000 health visitors over three years.

New parents are offered regular health visitor checks for their baby until they are two years old. It is a chance for the adults to get  support, talk about any concerns they may have and to ensure their child’s development is on track.

A thorough physical examination – including checks on a child’s eyes, heart, hips, their weight and size of their head circumference – can be expected at the review, which is due by the time the baby is six to eight weeks old.

Vaccinations for the baby are discussed and it is also a chance to find out how the parent has been coping since the birth.

Language and learning, safety, diet and behaviour are some of the things that may be looked at in a check-up that is due when the baby is nine to 12 months old.

The reviews are usually done by a health visitor or a member of their team. They may be done in the home of the new parent, at a GP surgery, baby clinic or children’s centre.

