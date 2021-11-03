Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Military funeral granted for Troubles veteran Dennis Hutchings

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 8:17 am
Dennis Hutchings has been granted a military funeral (Peter Morrison/PA)
Dennis Hutchings has been granted a military funeral (Peter Morrison/PA)

The Ministry of Defence has agreed to provide pallbearers at the funeral of Northern Ireland veteran Dennis Hutchings.

The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting incident in Co Tyrone in 1974.

There were originally no plans for regimental pallbearers at his funeral as the MoD does not provide them for retired service personnel unless there is a formal request.

However, veterans are entitled to a regimental trumpeter.

It is understood that Mr Hutchings’ family lodged a formal request last Friday for members of his former regiment, the Life Guards, to attend.

An Army spokesman said on Tuesday: “Mr Hutchings served for many years with great dignity, diligence and courage. His passing is a personal tragedy for his family, regimental family and his friends, and we extend our sincere condolences to all that knew and cared for him.

“The Army was formally approached to provide a bearer party for the funeral on Friday; this request was actioned in line with policy.

“As a mark of respect to Mr Hutchings his service and his family, the decision was made today by the Army to support the request. His former regiment will provide a bearer party and trumpeter at his funeral.”

Mr Hutchings’ funeral will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth on Thursday November 11, which is also Remembrance Day.

Rolling Thunder UK motorbikes will accompany his coffin as it makes its way through the Devon city.

His family will later hold a private event in Cornwall.

Dennis Hutchings court case
Dennis Hutchings with Tory MP Johnny Mercer, a former Army officer, at Laganside Courts in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)

They have said all are welcome to attend the service in Plymouth but have requested there is no political messaging.

Mr Hutchings’ death prompted questions by unionist politicians over the decision to prosecute him almost 50 years later.

He had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham and his solicitor, Philip Barden, said he had wanted to clear his name.

His case had become the focus of attention in recent years as a number of other prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths which took place during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal