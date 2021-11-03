Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stowaway kitten travels 55 miles while hiding in van engine

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 10:18 am
Ringo was found in the engine after travelling 55 miles from Merseyside to Staffordshire (RSPCA)
A five-week-old kitten became an unexpected passenger on a 55-mile trip from Merseyside to Staffordshire when it climbed into the engine of a van.

The stowaway, who has been named Ringo after the Beatles drummer, is “doing well” in RSPCA care after weighing just 0.6 kilogrammes when discovered.

The kitten was only found when telecoms engineer Dwayne Ofoeme and his two work colleagues stopped in Newcastle-under-Lyme and heard meowing coming from the engine.

Ringo is believed to have climbed in when the van left the Aigburth area of Liverpool.

“We’d travelled down the M62 and the M6 and we’d got out in Cambridge Drive to start work,” Mr Ofoeme said.

“We immediately heard meowing and thought it was just a cat under the van… I then got underneath to see exactly where the noise was coming from and spotted a kitten – I couldn’t believe it.”

According to those attending the incident, it took more than an hour to catch Ringo, who kept darting between the chassis and undercarriage of the vehicle.

Ringo is in good health after being lured out of the engine by a packet of cat food (RSPCA)

“He was really scared and I tried for a long time to try and reach him but he just wouldn’t come out, so we decided to call the RSPCA,” Mr Ofoeme explained.

“He was such a character and we’re so pleased he’s OK.”

Ringo was finally lured out with a packet of cat food after RSCPA inspector Jackie Hickman arrived.

“The men were absolutely fantastic; they were extremely concerned for his welfare and did their very best to catch him, but unfortunately Ringo had other ideas,” the inspector said.

It transpired that Ringo had been clinging to the undercarriage of the van for more than an hour.

“How he’s managed (that), I will never know,” Ms Hickman said.

Ms Hickman confirmed that Ringo is in good health and is due to be vaccinated and microchipped in the coming weeks.

“He was seen by a vet and was very happy to have a little cuddle, so he’s definitely not a feral kitten and used to human company,” she said.

“If someone recognises Ringo and thinks he might be their missing pet, we would ask them to contact us.”

