Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 30, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 31-November 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 66 (18%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 310 (82%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,037 new cases in the seven days to October 30 – the equivalent of 766.5 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 829.3 in the seven days to October 23.

Copeland in Cumbria has the second highest rate, down from 837.7 to 762.8, with 519 new cases.

North Tyneside has the third highest rate, down slightly from 774.6 to 754.1, with 1,575 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (614.2) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (557.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Shetland Islands (up from 48.1 to 188.0)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (264.2 to 388.7)

Aberdeenshire (350.1 to 467.8)

Blaby (370.8 to 467.9)

Melton (324.9 to 414.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 23.

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 766.5, (1037), 829.3, (1122)

Copeland, North-west England, 762.8, (519), 837.7, (570)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 754.1, (1575), 774.6, (1618)

Torfaen, Wales, 740.3, (702), 965.9, (916)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 732.7, (708), 1093.9, (1057)

Stroud, South-west England, 730.3, (883), 1067.8, (1291)

Gosport, South-east England, 728.6, (617), 907.0, (768)

Caerphilly, Wales, 718.1, (1305), 906.3, (1647)

St Albans, Eastern England, 711.9, (1063), 726.0, (1084)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 708.9, (1392), 988.5, (1941)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 669.0, (848), 853.6, (1082)

Swindon, South-west England, 660.0, (1471), 996.0, (2220)

Mendip, South-west England, 654.4, (761), 997.5, (1160)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 639.9, (577), 642.1, (579)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 637.6, (1835), 864.4, (2488)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 636.9, (425), 678.9, (453)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 633.7, (552), 811.6, (707)

Gloucester, South-west England, 632.2, (820), 740.9, (961)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 630.3, (910), 819.3, (1183)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 628.4, (440), 1026.8, (719)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 621.4, (652), 679.5, (713)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 617.9, (717), 1076.3, (1249)

Winchester, South-east England, 615.4, (775), 868.8, (1094)

Cardiff, Wales, 615.4, (2272), 730.0, (2695)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 614.2, (315), 575.2, (295)

South Somerset, South-west England, 612.9, (1034), 727.9, (1228)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 612.1, (546), 780.2, (696)

Arun, South-east England, 612.0, (986), 553.0, (891)

Newport, Wales, 611.7, (957), 832.9, (1303)

Horsham, South-east England, 608.4, (885), 647.5, (942)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 607.3, (823), 785.1, (1064)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 592.9, (902), 504.8, (768)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 592.6, (570), 647.7, (623)

Hart, South-east England, 591.1, (577), 594.2, (580)

Fylde, North-west England, 584.9, (475), 582.4, (473)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 582.5, (1713), 631.8, (1858)

West Devon, South-west England, 580.7, (326), 625.2, (351)

North Somerset, South-west England, 576.6, (1243), 891.6, (1922)

Dorset, South-west England, 574.0, (2180), 605.9, (2301)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 571.0, (562), 669.5, (659)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 570.7, (922), 577.5, (933)

Cotswold, South-west England, 568.3, (513), 829.8, (749)

Test Valley, South-east England, 564.6, (718), 657.4, (836)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 557.9, (802), 541.9, (779)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 554.7, (462), 597.9, (498)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 554.3, (2794), 846.1, (4265)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 552.9, (1465), 602.3, (1596)

Torbay, South-west England, 551.3, (751), 490.4, (668)

Halton, North-west England, 549.5, (713), 661.2, (858)

High Peak, East Midlands, 548.4, (508), 666.1, (617)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 546.5, (339), 702.9, (436)

Crawley, South-east England, 545.9, (614), 525.5, (591)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 540.1, (514), 718.8, (684)

Harlow, Eastern England, 539.6, (471), 638.2, (557)

Warwick, West Midlands, 534.8, (775), 707.3, (1025)

Gateshead, North-east England, 533.8, (1078), 538.3, (1087)

Broadland, Eastern England, 533.6, (704), 554.1, (731)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 532.3, (2912), 700.5, (3832)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 527.3, (717), 730.3, (993)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 526.8, (819), 580.2, (902)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 523.5, (940), 758.6, (1362)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 522.8, (948), 627.1, (1137)

Chichester, South-east England, 520.1, (632), 536.6, (652)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 519.9, (808), 820.4, (1275)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 518.9, (920), 570.2, (1011)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 517.6, (699), 510.2, (689)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 516.8, (819), 785.7, (1245)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 516.8, (638), 730.7, (902)

Havant, South-east England, 512.1, (647), 598.4, (756)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 512.0, (582), 519.9, (591)

Waverley, South-east England, 511.2, (647), 618.7, (783)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 511.2, (517), 583.4, (590)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 510.5, (284), 631.0, (351)

Northumberland, North-east England, 509.9, (1651), 611.1, (1979)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 509.6, (820), 500.9, (806)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 507.8, (2016), 525.5, (2086)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 507.8, (614), 537.5, (650)

South Ribble, North-west England, 507.7, (564), 544.6, (605)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 507.6, (552), 526.0, (572)

New Forest, South-east England, 506.5, (910), 612.3, (1100)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 505.0, (693), 527.6, (724)

Maidstone, South-east England, 503.1, (871), 572.4, (991)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 503.0, (956), 592.4, (1126)

East Devon, South-west England, 502.4, (744), 570.0, (844)

Dartford, South-east England, 501.5, (572), 626.9, (715)

Swansea, Wales, 501.3, (1236), 623.4, (1537)

Rossendale, North-west England, 501.2, (358), 589.4, (421)

South Holland, East Midlands, 497.6, (477), 447.5, (429)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 497.0, (508), 602.6, (616)

St Helens, North-west England, 496.4, (899), 535.6, (970)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 495.5, (284), 558.3, (320)

Worcester, West Midlands, 493.7, (495), 486.7, (488)

Darlington, North-east England, 493.5, (530), 608.9, (654)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 493.0, (722), 499.8, (732)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 492.3, (744), 447.3, (676)

North Devon, South-west England, 492.0, (483), 500.2, (491)

Wokingham, South-east England, 491.5, (855), 639.3, (1112)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 490.9, (576), 549.7, (645)

Wyre, North-west England, 490.9, (555), 695.2, (786)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 490.5, (455), 592.9, (550)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 489.1, (991), 618.9, (1254)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 488.9, (428), 556.3, (487)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 488.6, (1212), 548.6, (1361)

Bridgend, Wales, 487.3, (719), 584.3, (862)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 486.6, (736), 519.7, (786)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 486.1, (1056), 581.9, (1264)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 483.3, (292), 676.9, (409)

Northampton, East Midlands, 482.4, (1082), 580.1, (1301)

Plymouth, South-west England, 481.7, (1266), 528.5, (1389)

Bristol, South-west England, 481.5, (2243), 693.1, (3229)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 478.3, (433), 554.5, (502)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 478.2, (775), 450.5, (730)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 477.9, (1156), 661.1, (1599)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 476.4, (447), 440.1, (413)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 475.3, (577), 648.3, (787)

Fareham, South-east England, 475.3, (553), 545.8, (635)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 474.4, (708), 562.2, (839)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 473.4, (532), 544.6, (612)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 473.2, (435), 516.7, (475)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 473.1, (841), 621.1, (1104)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 472.0, (625), 574.8, (761)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 471.5, (445), 614.5, (580)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 471.1, (572), 492.5, (598)

Gwynedd, Wales, 470.6, (589), 471.4, (590)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 469.7, (1612), 432.1, (1483)

Gravesham, South-east England, 469.6, (502), 444.4, (475)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 469.3, (1268), 532.2, (1438)

Rochford, Eastern England, 469.0, (411), 649.3, (569)

Blaby, East Midlands, 467.9, (477), 370.8, (378)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 467.8, (1220), 350.1, (913)

Denbighshire, Wales, 467.6, (452), 569.0, (550)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 463.9, (576), 492.1, (611)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 459.9, (908), 408.8, (807)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 459.9, (698), 559.3, (849)

Southampton, South-east England, 457.9, (1158), 576.2, (1457)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 457.9, (597), 594.4, (775)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 456.2, (565), 583.8, (723)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 455.5, (882), 459.7, (890)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 455.4, (102), 366.1, (82)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 455.2, (652), 620.7, (889)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 453.7, (416), 538.7, (494)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 453.5, (260), 624.4, (358)

West Lothian, Scotland, 453.2, (833), 442.3, (813)

Powys, Wales, 452.5, (602), 561.5, (747)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 452.4, (455), 634.4, (638)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 451.8, (366), 470.4, (381)

Sunderland, North-east England, 451.7, (1255), 436.6, (1213)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 451.1, (494), 535.1, (586)

Colchester, Eastern England, 449.8, (887), 508.1, (1002)

Stafford, West Midlands, 449.7, (620), 497.6, (686)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 449.4, (357), 394.0, (313)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 449.2, (294), 508.8, (333)

Woking, South-east England, 449.0, (449), 635.9, (636)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 448.8, (619), 573.6, (791)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 446.5, (363), 565.8, (460)

Trafford, North-west England, 446.2, (1060), 584.6, (1389)

Torridge, South-west England, 445.3, (306), 493.3, (339)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 444.8, (239), 377.8, (203)

Bury, North-west England, 443.6, (846), 414.8, (791)

Bedford, Eastern England, 442.5, (773), 475.7, (831)

Preston, North-west England, 441.9, (637), 490.5, (707)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 441.8, (466), 493.0, (520)

Daventry, East Midlands, 441.6, (384), 650.9, (566)

Stockport, North-west England, 440.9, (1297), 526.2, (1548)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 440.6, (414), 550.2, (517)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 440.1, (520), 658.5, (778)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 440.1, (1513), 525.9, (1808)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 438.9, (522), 633.1, (753)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 438.3, (663), 551.3, (834)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 438.1, (386), 474.4, (418)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 437.9, (622), 404.1, (574)

Watford, Eastern England, 437.8, (423), 470.9, (455)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 437.6, (1692), 561.7, (2172)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 436.9, (922), 439.8, (928)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 435.8, (598), 504.3, (692)

Maldon, Eastern England, 435.8, (285), 460.2, (301)

Basildon, Eastern England, 435.6, (817), 500.1, (938)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 435.5, (863), 522.4, (1035)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 433.3, (623), 654.5, (941)

Erewash, East Midlands, 432.7, (499), 381.5, (440)

Warrington, North-west England, 432.2, (905), 545.9, (1143)

Chorley, North-west England, 431.6, (513), 615.8, (732)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 431.5, (614), 596.6, (849)

Sefton, North-west England, 431.3, (1190), 411.7, (1136)

Redditch, West Midlands, 430.1, (368), 589.0, (504)

Worthing, South-east England, 429.9, (476), 515.7, (571)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 428.6, (1315), 430.2, (1320)

Rugby, West Midlands, 428.4, (474), 518.8, (574)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 428.2, (605), 511.7, (723)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 427.7, (567), 489.5, (649)

County Durham, North-east England, 426.9, (2276), 429.9, (2292)

Ceredigion, Wales, 426.6, (311), 655.7, (478)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 426.3, (569), 538.7, (719)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 425.3, (308), 566.1, (410)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 425.0, (616), 499.5, (724)

Sutton, London, 423.2, (879), 559.9, (1163)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 421.5, (1482), 459.9, (1617)

Tandridge, South-east England, 421.3, (373), 438.2, (388)

Tameside, North-west England, 420.5, (955), 486.1, (1104)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 419.6, (751), 517.4, (926)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 419.2, (538), 409.9, (526)

Luton, Eastern England, 418.2, (893), 473.5, (1011)

Norwich, Eastern England, 417.8, (594), 554.9, (789)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 416.6, (513), 419.1, (516)

Rutland, East Midlands, 415.1, (168), 415.1, (168)

Melton, East Midlands, 414.4, (213), 324.9, (167)

Flintshire, Wales, 414.4, (650), 401.7, (630)

Allerdale, North-west England, 414.0, (405), 573.4, (561)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 413.8, (1062), 491.4, (1261)

Slough, South-east England, 413.8, (619), 532.2, (796)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 413.4, (1293), 448.2, (1402)

Exeter, South-west England, 413.3, (551), 434.3, (579)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 413.1, (473), 449.8, (515)

Wrexham, Wales, 411.6, (560), 373.4, (508)

Braintree, Eastern England, 410.9, (629), 452.7, (693)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 408.9, (530), 581.0, (753)

Solihull, West Midlands, 408.8, (889), 507.2, (1103)

Blackpool, North-west England, 407.6, (564), 443.0, (613)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 406.9, (2342), 496.1, (2855)

Rochdale, North-west England, 406.4, (909), 478.0, (1069)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 405.0, (479), 469.2, (555)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 404.5, (3231), 458.7, (3664)

Eden, North-west England, 403.7, (217), 357.2, (192)

Dudley, West Midlands, 403.0, (1299), 494.8, (1595)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 402.9, (519), 447.1, (576)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 402.8, (403), 445.8, (446)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 401.5, (401), 535.7, (535)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 401.5, (421), 555.0, (582)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 401.4, (1375), 441.1, (1511)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 401.1, (383), 536.2, (512)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 400.1, (406), 622.8, (632)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 399.7, (524), 563.0, (738)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 398.7, (1360), 394.0, (1344)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 398.6, (1163), 424.0, (1237)

Harborough, East Midlands, 397.8, (380), 440.7, (421)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 397.5, (280), 359.2, (253)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 396.8, (852), 511.0, (1097)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 396.8, (339), 319.6, (273)

Runnymede, South-east England, 396.3, (358), 527.0, (476)

Adur, South-east England, 395.7, (254), 414.4, (266)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 395.6, (566), 631.2, (903)

Carlisle, North-west England, 395.3, (429), 448.7, (487)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 395.0, (722), 420.7, (769)

Tendring, Eastern England, 395.0, (582), 484.6, (714)

Breckland, Eastern England, 392.9, (555), 471.5, (666)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 391.6, (828), 511.3, (1081)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 390.7, (1724), 445.5, (1966)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 390.6, (475), 453.1, (551)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 390.1, (436), 476.9, (533)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 389.7, (621), 381.5, (608)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 388.7, (103), 264.2, (70)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 388.0, (2286), 405.1, (2387)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 387.4, (694), 471.1, (844)

Angus, Scotland, 385.9, (447), 302.2, (350)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 384.6, (308), 595.6, (477)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 384.3, (724), 381.1, (718)

Fenland, Eastern England, 384.0, (392), 608.3, (621)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 383.6, (994), 330.3, (856)

Corby, East Midlands, 383.3, (280), 491.4, (359)

Wealden, South-east England, 382.8, (623), 468.3, (762)

Swale, South-east England, 382.7, (578), 325.1, (491)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 382.7, (570), 346.4, (516)

Fife, Scotland, 382.5, (1431), 424.2, (1587)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 382.1, (438), 430.1, (493)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 380.8, (531), 403.0, (562)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 380.5, (402), 475.2, (502)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 379.8, (1236), 432.4, (1407)

South Hams, South-west England, 379.8, (334), 518.5, (456)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 378.4, (398), 359.4, (378)

Ashford, South-east England, 377.8, (495), 465.6, (610)

Gedling, East Midlands, 376.4, (445), 449.9, (532)

Leicester, East Midlands, 376.2, (1332), 365.5, (1294)

Wigan, North-west England, 375.3, (1241), 407.9, (1349)

Reading, South-east England, 371.7, (596), 581.3, (932)

Wirral, North-west England, 370.3, (1201), 394.3, (1279)

Knowsley, North-west England, 370.0, (564), 446.7, (681)

Kettering, East Midlands, 369.8, (378), 456.9, (467)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 368.3, (669), 409.5, (744)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 366.9, (485), 393.4, (520)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 366.9, (282), 434.5, (334)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 364.8, (356), 439.6, (429)

Cherwell, South-east England, 363.5, (552), 447.2, (679)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 362.8, (345), 560.4, (533)

Coventry, West Midlands, 362.4, (1375), 431.0, (1635)

Dundee City, Scotland, 362.2, (539), 352.8, (525)

Conwy, Wales, 361.3, (427), 415.5, (491)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 360.7, (378), 404.5, (424)

Hastings, South-east England, 358.7, (332), 312.3, (289)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 358.6, (277), 492.0, (380)

Babergh, Eastern England, 355.9, (330), 404.4, (375)

Barnet, London, 355.1, (1417), 442.6, (1766)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 353.5, (885), 411.4, (1030)

Walsall, West Midlands, 350.9, (1006), 460.4, (1320)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 349.2, (1893), 404.7, (2194)

Stirling, Scotland, 348.6, (328), 439.0, (413)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 346.2, (399), 320.2, (369)

Derby, East Midlands, 345.4, (887), 418.2, (1074)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 343.8, (376), 339.3, (371)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 343.8, (909), 379.0, (1002)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 341.1, (371), 363.2, (395)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 340.7, (598), 414.7, (728)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 339.8, (1090), 335.1, (1075)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 337.5, (583), 386.1, (667)

Lancaster, North-west England, 336.9, (499), 347.7, (515)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 336.2, (770), 261.5, (599)

Hounslow, London, 334.1, (908), 442.3, (1202)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 332.0, (343), 350.4, (362)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 331.5, (445), 315.1, (423)

Falkirk, Scotland, 327.0, (525), 388.6, (624)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 327.0, (343), 400.4, (420)

Medway, South-east England, 326.7, (912), 396.9, (1108)

Midlothian, Scotland, 326.4, (304), 242.6, (226)

Havering, London, 324.2, (845), 334.5, (872)

Burnley, North-west England, 323.5, (289), 275.3, (246)

Boston, East Midlands, 323.3, (229), 398.1, (282)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 322.1, (399), 312.4, (387)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 321.0, (476), 285.3, (423)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 320.3, (484), 321.6, (486)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 319.6, (317), 461.7, (458)

Rother, South-east England, 319.5, (309), 302.9, (293)

Guildford, South-east England, 319.3, (480), 474.9, (714)

Moray, Scotland, 316.6, (303), 271.7, (260)

Highland, Scotland, 315.2, (742), 302.0, (711)

Lewes, South-east England, 314.9, (326), 343.9, (356)

Pendle, North-west England, 314.7, (290), 384.2, (354)

Thanet, South-east England, 313.9, (444), 280.6, (397)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 313.3, (470), 356.6, (535)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 313.1, (254), 302.0, (245)

Harrow, London, 311.9, (787), 374.1, (944)

Hillingdon, London, 310.3, (959), 329.1, (1017)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 310.2, (274), 332.8, (294)

East Lothian, Scotland, 306.8, (331), 323.4, (349)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 303.8, (380), 334.2, (418)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 302.7, (996), 368.9, (1214)

Salford, North-west England, 301.9, (793), 322.4, (847)

Bexley, London, 301.6, (752), 339.7, (847)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 300.2, (1012), 279.7, (943)

Merton, London, 294.5, (608), 326.0, (673)

Ealing, London, 292.9, (997), 338.8, (1153)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 292.0, (536), 287.7, (528)

Bromley, London, 291.8, (971), 300.8, (1001)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 284.5, (319), 300.5, (337)

Redbridge, London, 282.3, (863), 304.6, (931)

Bolton, North-west England, 281.7, (812), 297.7, (858)

Manchester, North-west England, 275.8, (1533), 314.9, (1750)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 269.9, (208), 290.7, (224)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 268.8, (3066), 295.0, (3364)

Oldham, North-west England, 265.1, (630), 312.3, (742)

Liverpool, North-west England, 264.9, (1326), 283.1, (1417)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 264.8, (475), 306.0, (549)

Enfield, London, 262.9, (877), 292.9, (977)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 258.1, (1362), 238.2, (1257)

Oxford, South-east England, 257.3, (390), 275.8, (418)

Wandsworth, London, 251.4, (829), 283.6, (935)

Dover, South-east England, 250.6, (297), 282.7, (335)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 247.8, (238), 311.3, (299)

Canterbury, South-east England, 242.9, (405), 302.8, (505)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 242.7, (275), 255.9, (290)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 241.9, (518), 274.2, (587)

Brent, London, 239.5, (785), 245.0, (803)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 239.0, (363), 337.0, (512)

Waltham Forest, London, 237.6, (658), 264.0, (731)

Haringey, London, 231.6, (617), 255.7, (681)

Croydon, London, 228.8, (889), 259.4, (1008)

Greenwich, London, 222.8, (644), 260.2, (752)

Lambeth, London, 221.2, (712), 192.7, (620)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 216.2, (1374), 244.6, (1555)

Islington, London, 211.2, (524), 224.9, (558)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 210.4, (330), 233.3, (366)

Hackney and City of London, London, 193.2, (564), 211.7, (618)

Lewisham, London, 191.0, (583), 223.1, (681)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 188.0, (43), 48.1, (11)

Newham, London, 184.7, (656), 219.8, (781)

Tower Hamlets, London, 182.2, (605), 212.4, (705)

Camden, London, 179.6, (502), 213.9, (598)

Southwark, London, 175.3, (561), 183.1, (586)

Westminster, London, 161.6, (436), 209.7, (566)