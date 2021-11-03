Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Pupils struggle to sit admissions test for universities amid technical issues

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 5:48 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Pupils have struggled to sit an online test used by universities to help select applicants for medical and health-related degrees due to technical issues.

Some pupils were reportedly unable to log into the system to take the two-hour BioMedical Admissions Test (BMAT) on Wednesday, according to the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

Cambridge Assessment, the exam board responsible for the computer-based test, said some candidates “experienced difficulty accessing” the tests, but it said “most” were able to complete the assessment.

But school leaders have called for an explanation into what went wrong and what steps will be taken to ensure students are not disadvantaged.

Andy Byers, head of Framwellgate School in Durham, said he was “disappointed” with the online assessment system.

On Twitter, he said: “The student was unable to take the test through no fault of her own as their systems failed. I hope & assume they will not be disadvantaged by this.”

A number of top UK universities – including Oxford, Cambridge and Imperial College London – accept the BMAT as part of their admissions process, according to the exam board’s website.

Students who encountered issues have been asked to report them to Cambridge Assessment and it has said it will contact exam centres on Friday to advise them on the support they will provide.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at ASCL, told the PA news agency: “It appears that there were serious technical issues today affecting the BioMedical Admissions Test which is taken as part of the selection process for certain university courses.

“We have received a couple of direct reports and are aware of many reports circulating on Twitter. It seems that students were unable to log into the system to take the tests. We are unsure how many were affected and what proportion were eventually able to take them.”

She added: “This sounds like a very serious incident which will have undoubtedly caused huge concern and anxiety to the students affected and we expect to hear from Cambridge Assessment an explanation of what has happened and what steps it will take next.”

A spokesman for Cambridge University Press & Assessment told PA: “We are aware that some candidates experienced difficulty accessing their BMAT tests earlier today.

“Most candidates completed their tests, but we very much regret any inconvenience or concern that anyone experienced.

“Our priority is to ensure that every BMAT candidate has the opportunity to demonstrate their true level of ability. Candidates who encountered issues should report them to us and we will contact centres on Friday, November 5 to advise them on the support we will provide.”

He added: “We are currently working to resolve the issue and are not able to confirm how many people may have been affected, but most candidates have been able to complete the test.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal