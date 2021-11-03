Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Officer who worked on Novichok attack recovery handed Queen’s Police Medal

By Press Association
November 3, 2021, 6:45 pm
Superintendent David Minty is decorated with the Queen’s Police Medal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Superintendent David Minty is decorated with the Queen’s Police Medal (Aaron Chown/PA)

A police officer who worked on the recovery after the Salisbury Novichok attack said the “strangeness” of that time is his enduring memory of it.

Superintendent Dave Minty of Wiltshire Police picked up the Queen’s Police Medal at Windsor Castle in recognition of his work in the aftermath of the incident.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were left fighting for their lives in March 2018 when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the deadly chemical weapon on Mr Skripal’s door handle.

Ex-police officer Nick Bailey was one of the officers investigating the case and also became seriously ill.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Superintendent David Minty is decorated with the Queen’s Police Medal by The Princess Royal (Aaron Chow/PA)

Months later, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died and her partner Charlie Rowley became seriously ill after they also came into contact with the substance.

Supt Minty, who chaired a tactical coordinating group after the attack, said that to be recognised for his work is “a real honour”, adding that he was “one of many people” who were involved.

Reflecting on what stands out most from that time, he said: “I guess just the strangeness of it.

“I live and work in Salisbury in Wiltshire. Those sorts of things don’t generally happen in Salisbury in Wiltshire.

“They happen in London. So I guess that was the strangeness of it and then just how everyone, genuinely everyone, worked together to make sure that the community were as safe as possible.

“I’ve come away with some really strong friendships with people I probably wouldn’t have met if it hadn’t been for the incident.”

Taking about a return to more typical duties, Supt Minty said: “I think it’s nice to be back doing what we normally do.

“Unfortunately obviously Dawn lost her life so it was a tragic incident, but it was different and it was a challenge for us.

“But, yeah, to not be facing that sort of pressure on a daily basis, it’s been quite nice to get back to my normal day job.”

Supt Minty, 46, received his gong from the Princess Royal on Wednesday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal