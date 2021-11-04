Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 4

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 2:56 am
What the papers say – November 4
What the papers say – November 4 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are dominated by reaction to Boris Johnson’s Government voting to protect a former minister who was found to have breached lobbying rules.

The Guardian and The Times report the PM has been accused of “corruption” and his decision labelled a “colossal misjudgement” after Tories were ordered not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for Owen Paterson to be suspended from Parliament.

The decision represented the Tories ripping up Parliament’s “anti-sleaze rules”, according to the i and The Independent, while Metro says the party took “The sleazy way out”.

The story also features on the front of the Financial Times, alongside the US Federal Reserve electing to wind down a mammoth stimulus programme.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports rules on compulsory vaccinations for NHS staff will not be enforced until March.

The Daily Express carries comments from the deputy chief medical officer warning Covid boosters and masks will be “vital” to get the nation through winter.

The Daily Mirror says the PM flew out of Cop26 on a private jet after telling world leaders to crack down on carbon emissions.

The Sun leads with claims of a feud between Countdown stars Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley.

And the Daily Star says astronauts returning to Earth were told not to use the toilet after their rocket home “sprang a leak”.

