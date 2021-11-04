Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Spectacular display as Aurora Borealis lights up the night sky across Britain

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 10:27 am Updated: November 4, 2021, 11:57 am
A spectacular display of the Northern Lights seen over Derwentwater, near Keswick in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A spectacular display of the Northern Lights seen over Derwentwater, near Keswick in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Aurora-watchers have been rewarded with a spectacular display of the Northern Lights in dark spots across the country.

The natural phenomenon was visible to the naked eye as far south as Devon on Wednesday night, due to a particularly strong solar flare.

PA news agency photographer Owen Humphreys was treated to a stunning display of orange, pink and yellows in the sky above Derwentwater in the Lake District.

Northern Lights
The display above the Lake District was visible to the naked eye (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said: “This was one of the best I have seen in the UK for years.

“The reds and the greens were really vibrant and makes up for all the times we go out in the middle of the night and don’t see anything.”

Aurora-watcher Julie Winn from Hexham, Northumberland, drove an hour into the Scottish Borders to find a dark patch of sky away from light pollution, and was delighted with what she saw.

She said: “It was better than I have seen for a long time, clearly visible to the naked eye, with subtle colours of pink and green above.”

Northern Lights
The display was said to be one of the best for years (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Miss Winn, a volunteer at the Kielder Observatory, explained the Aurora Borealis phenomenon was particularly strong as a large solar flare, known as a Coronal Mass Ejection, was detected last week bursting from the sun.

Particles from the flare interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, causing them to energise and create photons of light, she said.

She was unable to say if there would be a repeat performance on Thursday night, saying: “It’s so hard to predict.

“It might have fizzled out, it could come stronger.”

For some, such as Paul Spackman, 54, this was the first time they had been able to see the phenomenon.

The graphic designer, from near Ennerdale in Cumbria, said he had been using apps for five years in an effort to catch a glimpse.

“I use a couple of apps on my phone which let me know the likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights,” he told PA.

“I’ve been getting a lot of amber alerts over the last week or so but not not had any luck seeing anything.

“Last night when I got a red alert on both apps I popped on my dressing gown and went into the garden and spent some time scanning the sky.

“I was amazed at what I saw… I’ve never seen them before but I’ve always wanted to ever since I was young and was hoping one day to visit Norway to see them.

“Hard to put into words really, but it gave me goosebumps all over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]