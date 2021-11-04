Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police and crime commissioner faces historic sexual assault inquiry

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 11:48 am
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner is facing an allegation of a historic sex assault (PA)
A police and crime commissioner is being investigated over an allegation of a historic sexual assault.

Steve Turner, the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, is resisting pressure to resign following the revelation by the Mirror newspaper.

Mr Turner, a Conservative, was already in the spotlight after he was named in Parliament as having been cautioned some years ago for theft when he worked at a supermarket.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, has now begun an investigation into the allegation of a historic sexual offence, which will be carried out by another force.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Any allegation that a criminal offence may have been committed by a police and crime commissioner (PCC) must be referred by the appropriate authority to the IOPC to determine whether the matter should be investigated.

“We have now begun a managed investigation following a complaint referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel regarding the alleged conduct of the current PCC prior to taking up the role.

“This investigation, which follows an allegation of a serious non-recent criminal offence, will be carried out by a force from another area under our direction and control.

“We have contacted the complainant to make them aware of our involvement.

“As this investigation is at a very early stage, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Mr Turner’s office said he has no plans to resign or temporarily step down.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “We have been made aware that a referral has been made to Cleveland Police and Crime Panel relating to a non-recent allegation against Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

“We extend our full co-operation to the panel and the IOPC and we will assist them with any inquiries they need to make.”

Mr Turner’s job is to oversee the workings of the police force and to give victims a voice.

