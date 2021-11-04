Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HS2 tunnelling machines clock up two miles of digging

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 12:57 pm
One of the two tunnels at the south portal of the HS2 align compound (PA)
Giant machines digging the first tunnels for HS2 have covered more than two miles, according to the firm building the high-speed railway.

HS2 Ltd said Florence, the first machine launched, has excavated 1.3 miles of tunnel under the Chiltern Hills, while the second, Cecilia, has made 0.9 miles of progress.

The pair of tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) are expected to complete twin 10-mile tunnels in around three years.

HS2 project
An aerial view of the entrance to the Chiltern Tunnels (PA)

The 170-metre-long machines work continuously, operating as a self-contained factory cutting through a mixture of chalk and flint.

Florence was launched at a site in Buckinghamshire near the M25 motorway in May.

She was named by local schoolchildren after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing who spent many years in the county.

Cecilia, named after Buckinghamshire-born astronomer and astrophysicist Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, was launched in July.

A total of 10 TBMs will be deployed between London and the West Midlands for Phase 1 of the high-speed railway.

