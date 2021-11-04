Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salisbury train crash carriages to be removed

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 1:03 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 5:21 pm
The first damaged carriages will be removed from the scene of the Salisbury train crash on Thursday (Steve Parsons/PA)
The first damaged carriages will be removed from the scene of the Salisbury train crash on Thursday (Steve Parsons/PA)

The first damaged carriage has been removed from the scene of the Salisbury train crash.

A large crane lifted the carriage from the track and onto a lorry on Thursday afternoon.

One more carriage was expected to be removed on Thursday, and a further two on Friday.

The crash happened at 6.45pm on Sunday night as two trains approached Salisbury’s Fisherton Tunnel.

Investigators believe a South Western Railway (SWR) train failed to stop at a red signal despite braking, due to its wheels slipping on the rails.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said this led to it travelling 220 metres past the signal before smashing into the side of a Great Western Railway train at the point where the tracks they were on merged.

Investigators at the scene of the crash
The South Western Railway driver suffered what police described as ‘life-changing injuries’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Both trains derailed and travelled into the tunnel before coming to a standstill.

The SWR train was driven by Robin Tandy, 74, who suffered what police described as “life-changing injuries”.

Thirteen passengers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Disruption to services through Salisbury is expected to continue until at least the end of the day on Monday November 15.

