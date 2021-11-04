Salisbury train crash carriages to be removed

The first damaged carriage has been removed from the scene of the Salisbury train crash.
A large crane lifted the carriage from the track and onto a lorry on Thursday afternoon.
One more carriage was expected to be removed on Thursday, and a further two on Friday.
The crash happened at 6.45pm on Sunday night as two trains approached Salisbury’s Fisherton Tunnel.
Investigators believe a South Western Railway (SWR) train failed to stop at a red signal despite braking, due to its wheels slipping on the rails.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said this led to it travelling 220 metres past the signal before smashing into the side of a Great Western Railway train at the point where the tracks they were on merged.
Both trains derailed and travelled into the tunnel before coming to a standstill.
The SWR train was driven by Robin Tandy, 74, who suffered what police described as “life-changing injuries”.
Thirteen passengers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Disruption to services through Salisbury is expected to continue until at least the end of the day on Monday November 15.