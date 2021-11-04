Salisbury train crash carriages to be removed

The first damaged carriage has been removed from the scene of the Salisbury train crash.

A large crane lifted the carriage from the track and onto a lorry on Thursday afternoon.

One more carriage was expected to be removed on Thursday, and a further two on Friday.

Thanks to everyone for your patience as we start the progress of recovery after the #Salisbury accident. The first of the @SW_Help carriages is now on its way to be loaded onto a lorry and taken off. This picture also shows why London Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/uni6GXvK4B — Network Rail Wessex (@NetworkRailWssx) November 4, 2021

The crash happened at 6.45pm on Sunday night as two trains approached Salisbury’s Fisherton Tunnel.

Investigators believe a South Western Railway (SWR) train failed to stop at a red signal despite braking, due to its wheels slipping on the rails.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said this led to it travelling 220 metres past the signal before smashing into the side of a Great Western Railway train at the point where the tracks they were on merged.

The South Western Railway driver suffered what police described as ‘life-changing injuries’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Both trains derailed and travelled into the tunnel before coming to a standstill.

The SWR train was driven by Robin Tandy, 74, who suffered what police described as “life-changing injuries”.

Thirteen passengers were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Disruption to services through Salisbury is expected to continue until at least the end of the day on Monday November 15.