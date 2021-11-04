Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Gunman, 14, and three other teenagers found guilty of Keon Lincoln murder

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 2:54 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 6:38 pm
Police at the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, where Keon died (PA)
Police at the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, where Keon died (PA)

A 14-year-old gunman and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a schoolboy who was stabbed and shot dead near his home.

Keon Lincoln, aged 15, was shot in the stomach while on the ground despite making attempts to escape the 30-second gang attack, but was pronounced dead two hours later at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Teenage boy killed in Handsworth
Keon Lincoln died around two hours after being attacked in Handsworth in January (West Midlands Police/PA)

Jurors convicted the 14-year-old Birmingham youth of murder on Thursday and returned a guilty verdict on the same charge against a youth aged 16, from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Linwood Road, Handsworth, in January this year.

Tahjgeem Breakenridge, 18, and Michael Ugochukwu, 18, were also found guilty of murder after 15 hours and 50 minutes of jury deliberations spread over four days.

The 14-year-old was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, while the 16-year-old, Breakenridge and Ugochukwu were further convicted of having an offensive weapon.

Tahjgeem Breakenridge
Tahjgeem Breakenridge was found guilty of murder (West Midlands Police/PA)

Jurors have yet to reach a verdict on 18-year-old Kieron Donaldson, who denies murder, and will resume their deliberations on Friday.

A five-week trial has been told Keon suffered eight sharp force injuries and a fatal injury to his abdomen from one of two gunshots fired in Linwood Road, Handsworth, at about 3.35pm on January 21.

The gunman, who cannot be named because of a court order, told jurors he was not at the murder scene but admitted he had lied to police.

The trial was told Breakenridge, of Oldfield Road, Balsall Heath; Ugochukwu, of Twyning Road, Edgbaston, and the youth from Walsall were all caught on CCTV armed with long-bladed knives.

Michael Ugochukwu
Michael Ugochukwu was found guilty of murder (West Midlands Police/PA)

Donaldson, of Aston Lane, Perry Barr, is alleged to have “helped and supplied weapons” for the pre-planned attack.

Opening the case for the Crown at the start of the trial, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said a Ford S-Max, which had been stolen and had a false registration plate, was used by those who attacked Keon.

The vehicle later crashed in Wheeler Street, Birmingham, where forensic evidence including a hunting knife was recovered.

The four defendants convicted of murder were all remanded in custody by trial judge Lord Justice William Davis until a sentencing hearing on November 29.

