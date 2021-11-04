Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Quarter of 12 to 15-year-olds in England have had first dose of vaccine

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: November 4, 2021, 5:31 pm
Children receive Covid-19 vaccinations at Belfairs Academy, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A quarter of young teenagers in England have now had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

An estimated 25.3% of 12 to 15-year-olds had received a jab as of November 3, up from 20.1% a week earlier, Government figures show.

Take-up of vaccines among young teens in England has picked up pace in recent days, after jabs became widely available at vaccination centres across the country.

Previously first doses were being delivered mostly in schools.

England still lags some way behind Wales and Scotland, however.

Some 45.9% of 12-15 year-olds in Wales are estimated have received a first dose, along with 54.7% in Scotland.

Figures for take-up are calculated slightly differently in the three nations, with England and Wales using age groups based on their national immunisation databases and Scotland using population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Vaccines have been available to 12-15 year-olds in Scotland since September 20, and have been delivered mostly at drop-in clinics and other community settings.

The rollout in England also began on September 20, but was initially delivered mainly by NHS teams in schools.

This changed just before the half-term holiday, when parents and children became able to book a jab online at a local vaccination centre.

Take-up in England is also likely to have been affected by the level of infection circulating in the community.

A first dose of vaccine cannot be delivered to someone if they are within four weeks of testing positive for Covid-19, waiting for the results of a coronavirus test, or self-isolating.

Around 9% of children in England in school years seven to 11 were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to October 22, the highest rate for any age group, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Meanwhile there are signs take-up of first doses among young teenagers in Scotland might be slowing, with the latest figure of 54.7% up only slightly from 53.2% a week earlier.

NHS Wales began offering a first dose of vaccine to 12-15-year-olds from October 4.

Most vaccines are being given at vaccination centres with a small number being delivered in schools.

In Northern Ireland, 12 to 15-year-olds are being offered the vaccine in schools but no figures have yet been published on the level of take-up.

