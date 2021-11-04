Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Double killer told police he perpetrated sexual abuse in hospital mortuaries

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 6:18 pm
David Fuller being questioned (Kent Police/PA)
David Fuller being questioned (Kent Police/PA)

The electrician who sexually assaulted dozens of women and girls in hospital mortuaries admitted his shocking crimes in police interview but said he did not want to “go into detail”.

Double murderer David Fuller filmed himself carrying out the attacks at mortuaries inside the now closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he worked in electrical maintenance roles since 1989.

The 67-year-old’s victims included three children under the age of 18 and others older than 85 between 2008 and November 2020.

David Fuller court case
David Fuller (Kent Police/PA)

Kent Police have released footage from Fuller’s police interview regarding the mortuary offences.

Admitting the sexual penetration of corpses in the mortuary, Fuller told police: “I want to admit…I am admitting the offences but I don’t really want to go into detail.”

Fuller, sitting at a table wearing a blue jumper, dark face mask and glasses, was asked what offences he was admitting and he said: “As you’ve just described to me.”

And the interviewer replied: “In terms of the sexual penetration of corpses.”

Fuller said “yes” in the middle of that response.

His shocking crimes were only discovered after he was arrested for the 1987 “bedsit murders” of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in December last year following a DNA breakthrough.

Investigators have so far detected 99 potential victims, of which they know the names of 78.

Fuller said in police interview that he did not know how many times it happened.

He was asked if he had recorded himself sexually penetrating corpses and he replied: “I admit the offences.”

Asked what he retained the recordings for, Fuller said “I don’t know”, and asked if it was for “further sexual pleasure”, he said “no”.

Fuller was asked if he knew why he started, and he said “no”, and said he could not remember the first time.

He said he recorded the names and ages of his victims, and asked why he recorded what was going on, Fuller said: “I don’t know why.”

Fuller was asked where he stored the images and video from the mortuary offences and he said: “On the storage device that you found.”

Asked to be more specific, Fuller said on an “external drive”.

Police released bodyworn footage of officers finding hard drives that were attached to the back of a chest of drawers in Fuller’s office.

Footage of officers finding a notebook detailing mortuary victims in a search of Fuller’s office was also released.

