Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Queen travels to Sandringham for long-planned private break

By Press Association
November 4, 2021, 7:54 pm
The Queen (PA)
The Queen (PA)

The Queen has left Windsor Castle for a private weekend away at her Sandringham home in Norfolk.

It is understood the 95-year-old head of state is spending a few days at her estate after it was announced last week her doctors had advised her to rest for a period.

Aviation sources disclosed the Queen flew by helicopter to her home in East Anglia, a private trip that was long planned.

Cop26 – Glasgow
The Queen delivering her video message to world leaders attending Cop26 (Buckingham Palace)

The Queen is undertaking a period of rest after she had preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

But she has been carrying out light duties from her desk, and recorded a video message for Cop26 world leaders who met earlier in the week in Glasgow.

The head of state urged them to work together in “common cause” to tackle climate change, and hoped the summit’s legacy would be they recognised “the time for words has now moved to the time for action”.

She also carried out her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday.

Remembrance Sunday
The Queen hopes to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Chris Jackson/PA)

There has been concern for the Queen given her advanced years, but medics see the two-week period of rest, announced last Friday, as a sensible precaution.

In a statement at the time, Buckingham Palace said the monarch would miss the annual Festival of Remembrance staged by the Royal British Legion at the Royal Albert Hall and attended by senior members of the Royal Family.

But the Queen has the “firm intention” of leading the nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal