Two men charged over fatal stabbing in Reading

Two men have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man in the Tilehurst suburb of Reading on Sunday, police said.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said 18-year-old Hamzah Ahmed, of Reading, has been charged with murder, while Umer Arshad, 23, from Wokingham, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police confirmed the victim as Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst, with a post-mortem concluding the cause of death to be a stab wound to his chest.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time and we continue to support them,” TVP said in a statement.

The force added a 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released under investigation.