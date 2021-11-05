Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former special adviser to PM launches firm to speed up clinical research

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 12:06 am
Meri Beckwith and Michael Young, founders of Lindus Health (Lindus Health/PA)
A former special adviser to the Prime Minister has publicly launched a firm to speed up clinical research into new health treatments.

Michael Young, together with Meri Beckwith, launched Lindus Health with around £3.7 million in seed funding from technology and healthcare investors such as Firstminute Capital, Presight Capital, Seedcamp and Hambro Perks.

The pair aim to cut the costs of bringing new drugs to market through less expensive clinical trials and better technology, and have created a new clinical trial platform.

They say this will result in faster, safer clinical trials that lead to better health outcomes for the public.

Current trials run by Lindus include several from the universities of Oxford, Leeds, Brunel and Nottingham.

Mr Young said: “During my time in government, I heard time and time again that the way clinical trials are conducted is broken.

“This means that patients are missing out on lifesaving treatments.

“To fix this requires a totally new business model for clinical trials. So we founded Lindus Health to do just that and to enable the next generation of healthcare companies.”

Mr Beckwith said: “Traditional clinical research companies are dinosaurs.

“Taking part in a Covid vaccine trial was like stepping into a time machine.

“This was one of the best-funded trials in history but research was done on pen and paper and participants had to go into hospital at the height of the pandemic to fill out forms.

“We founded Lindus Health to make it easier for patients to participate in research, and accelerate the development of new treatments.”

