Mum of girl killed by toxic air ‘devastated’ by Government delays to new laws

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who died from chronic asthma brought on by London’s polluted air is “devastated” at the Government’s decision to delay a consultation into the problem until next year.

Ella Kissi-Debrah, who lived just 25 metres from the South Circular Road in Lewisham, died in February 2013 after suffering dozens of acute seizures for three years.

She became the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed on her death certificate following a second inquest in December last year.

Her mother, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, is now at the Cop26 climate summit calling on the Government to cut pollutants, particularly nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter from traffic fumes.

But just 10 days before the conference, MPs voted to strip measures to clean up the air from the Environment Bill.

Instead, it was replaced with plans for a consultation with any future targets on air quality pushed back until 2022.

On Friday, Ms Kissi-Debrah handed a petition to Cop26 president Alok Sharma calling for the Government to implement legally binding targets on air pollution based on standards set by the World Health Organisation.”

She said Mr Sharma seemed to find the meeting uncomfortable, and how she feels like she is “failing” all the asthma sufferers who contact her every day that politicians delay taking action.

We were proud to support one of the largest parent-led collaborations in history today, calling on world leaders at COP26: “Do NOT betray our children – stop financing all new fossil fuels.”#EndFossilFuels #Act4OurKids #Cop26 @COP26 @AlokSharma_RDG @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/9YUGTATNQZ — Mums For Lungs (@MumsForLungs) November 5, 2021

Speaking at an event hosted by the New York Times, Ms Kissi-Debrah said: “I told Alok Sharma that by this time next year, 24 more people will have died from asthma in the UK – 1.1 million people have asthma in the UK.”

She continued: “The time is not in 10 years, the time is now – by the time I finish my speech 10 children will have asthma attacks.”

Ms Kissi-Debrah cited studied linking nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter to lung cancer, heart disease, birth defects, strokes, cancer and depression.

When asked how she felt about the decision to delay introducing targets, she said she was “devastated”, and accused the Government of “kicking the issue into the long grass”.

She said she had been given no explanation for the delay from any MPs who voted for it.

Ella Kissi-Debrah died in February 2013 after suffering a fatal asthma attack (PA)

“Unless the air is clean, we are never going to resolve climate change,” Ms Kissi-Debrah said.

“It is linked to biodiversity, acid rain, global warming and human health – one in five premature deaths are due to air pollution and that is why I am here.”

Ms Kissi-Debrah joined a coallition of mothers from all over the world fighting to clean up the air in their home countries.

Kamila Kadzidlowska, from Rodzice Dla Klimatu, in Poland, said: “My children are growing up in the country that is the most polluted and one of the biggest polluters in Europe.

“My children cough and suffer respiratory diseases because of toxic coal pollution. I can’t stop them getting sick unless our leaders make bold choices.

“This Cop26 needs to consign new fossil fuels to history. My children are too small to demand that today, so I am here for them, and for the millions of other children living in polluted regions of the World.”

Bhavreen Khandhari, who is from Delhi and is part of a group of mothers fighting against air pollution in India, said: “For children to have the lungs of a smoker by their teens, through no fault of their own, just by breathing air is absolutely unacceptable.

“Fossil fuels are fuelling the climate crisis and harming our kids. We need governments to listen to us. Keep our children safe!”

Xoli Fuyani, of Our Kids’ Climate in South Africa, said: “Why are governments still subsidising the search for more fossil fuels with public money every year?

“Why are they approving licences for new mines, wells and infrastructure? Our children deserve better. We can move beyond fossil fuels.”