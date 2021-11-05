Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Thousands march in climate strike

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 2:24 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 2:27 pm
Glasgow’s streets were packed with demonstrators (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change.

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg was among those who attended the climate strike organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, which saw people march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Demonstrators marched through the centre of Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Cop26 – Glasgow
Campaigners made the point that the planet is sick (Danny Lawson/PA)

A variety of pointed messages were displayed.

Cop26 – Glasgow
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Cop26 – Glasgow
A dog during the Fridays for Future Scotland march (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cop26 – Glasgow
Indigenous people joined in to share the message to protect the planet (Danny Lawson/PA)

World leaders were the target of an environmental protest earlier in the day

Cop26 – Glasgow
An actor dressed in a mask depicting Prime Minister Boris Johnson dined at a banquet of environmental and climate degradation during a performance on Buchanan Street (Danny Lawson/PA)
Cop26 – Glasgow
World leaders were warned they are not doing enough (Danny Lawson/PA)

