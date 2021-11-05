Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Convicted terrorist locked up for breaches

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 4:36 pm
Mustakim Jaman, now aged 30, who was jailed for six years at Kingston Crown Court (Thames Valley Police)
A convicted terrorist has been jailed for eight months.

Isaac Idris, formally known as Mustakim Jaman, pleaded guilty to 11 breaches of a Terrorist Notification Order.

On Friday, Mr Justice Sweeney sentenced him to eight months in prison during a hearing at the Old Bailey.

In November 2015, Idris, of Hudson Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for six years for preparation of terrorist acts by helping men to travel to Syria to fight with Islamic State.

Following his release, Idris, 30, had failed to notify police of financial information, a phone number and email addresses.

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Police South East, said: “Idris was obliged to report these details, which he did not.

“Many terrorism offenders have strict restrictions placed on them when they are released into the community to support our priority of protecting the public.

“These restrictions are applied in order to reduce the risk of them being drawn back into terrorism and reoffending.

“It is therefore vitally important breaches of this nature are investigated and brought through the courts as has happened in this case.” 

The defendant will remain on licence for a year following his release from custody, police said.

