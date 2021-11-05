Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis: Context of Troubles killings merits treating them differently

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 4:36 pm
Brandon Lewis explained the reasons behind the Government’s decision to ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents (Victoria Jones/PA)
Brandon Lewis explained the reasons behind the Government's decision to ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government is justified in treating Troubles killings differently to other unsolved crimes in the UK, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said.

Brandon Lewis said cases linked to the conflict in the region should be treated in a different context, given peace process agreements that have already seen changes to standard criminal justice rules, such as the early release of paramilitary prisoners.

The Government plans to ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents predating April 1998.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Lewis was asked whether it is right that bereaved families in Northern Ireland will be unable to potentially benefit from advances in DNA technology such as those that linked prolific sex attacker David Fuller to the murders of two women in Tunbridge Wells in 1987.

“We’re in a different context here,” said Mr Lewis.

He noted that many of the Troubles cases are 40 to 50 years old and he said prosecutions are collapsing due to an inability to reach the criminal justice threshold of “beyond reasonable doubt”.

But Mr Lewis said past developments in the peace process are also a key consideration in the Government’s thinking.

“As a government, there is a point at which we’ve got to be very honest with people and families around what is achievable and how we can help those families who want to know what really happened get access to that information,” he told PA.

“And we’re doing that in a context that’s quite different to other areas of law, because other areas of law across the UK and other types of cases haven’t had the Good Friday Agreement, they haven’t had the Sentencing Act (that provided for early release of paramilitary prisoners), they haven’t had decommissioning (or paramilitary weapons), they haven’t had the issues around how we dealt with people who’ve been to prison and therefore were able to go back into life and have their records facilitated, go back into working life.”

Legacy plans protest
The proposals to ban future prosecutions for Troubles killings have sparked protest (PA)

The Government intends to put forward a new truth recovery model to help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones without the prospect of a criminal justice outcome.

It has not yet published draft legislation that would give effect to the plan but Mr Lewis reiterated his intention to table a Bill in Parliament this autumn.

“It’s looking at the reality of where we are and the facts as they actually are on the ground based on what has already gone before,” he said.

“I think sometimes we forget some of those issues from the Good Friday Agreement onwards means we are in a different context here.

“We need to be honest about that and actually deal with that and look at how we can take things forward for families to get to the truth.”

