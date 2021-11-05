Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 1, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 86 (23%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 291 (77%) have seen a fall.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the highest rate in the UK, with 1,025 new cases in the seven days to November 1 – the equivalent of 757.6 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 780.5 in the seven days to October 25.

Copeland in Cumbria has the second highest rate, down from 821.6 to 752.5, with 512 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 865.7 to 747.6, with 709 new cases.

Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (586.9) and Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (560.0).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (up from 279.2 to 483.0)

Mid Sussex (498.9 to 625.1)

Shetland Islands (74.3 to 183.6)

Argyll & Bute (317.2 to 414.4)

Scottish Borders (293.3 to 383.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 25.

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 757.6, (1025), 780.5, (1056)

Copeland, North-west England, 752.5, (512), 821.6, (559)

Torfaen, Wales, 747.6, (709), 865.7, (821)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 709.1, (1481), 794.3, (1659)

Caerphilly, Wales, 707.1, (1285), 812.2, (1476)

Gosport, South-east England, 702.7, (595), 819.6, (694)

Stroud, South-west England, 682.4, (825), 893.3, (1080)

St Albans, Eastern England, 677.8, (1012), 719.3, (1074)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 668.6, (646), 966.6, (934)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 666.1, (1308), 884.1, (1736)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 653.2, (828), 759.0, (962)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 650.9, (567), 714.1, (622)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 642.7, (450), 845.5, (592)

Gloucester, South-west England, 629.1, (816), 690.8, (896)

Swindon, South-west England, 625.9, (1395), 834.1, (1859)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 625.1, (951), 498.9, (759)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 624.0, (901), 732.8, (1058)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 620.4, (414), 653.4, (436)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 615.3, (994), 539.2, (871)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 613.2, (1765), 752.6, (2166)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 612.2, (552), 656.5, (592)

Cardiff, Wales, 608.1, (2245), 682.3, (2519)

Mendip, South-west England, 606.3, (705), 853.1, (992)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 604.2, (634), 650.0, (682)

Horsham, South-east England, 600.8, (874), 621.4, (904)

Arun, South-east England, 595.8, (960), 578.4, (932)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 594.1, (530), 752.2, (671)

Winchester, South-east England, 591.6, (745), 795.7, (1002)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 590.3, (800), 716.5, (971)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 589.9, (1735), 605.6, (1781)

South Somerset, South-west England, 589.2, (994), 667.5, (1126)

Newport, Wales, 588.1, (920), 749.8, (1173)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 586.9, (301), 616.1, (316)

Crawley, South-east England, 576.1, (648), 512.1, (576)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 573.7, (546), 659.9, (628)

West Devon, South-west England, 568.2, (319), 598.5, (336)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 562.7, (349), 649.7, (403)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 560.0, (805), 539.8, (776)

Hart, South-east England, 557.3, (544), 574.7, (561)

Dorset, South-west England, 556.6, (2114), 565.6, (2148)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 555.0, (644), 877.3, (1018)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 553.6, (1467), 578.9, (1534)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 550.7, (542), 618.7, (609)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 550.0, (529), 602.0, (579)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 546.6, (661), 506.1, (612)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 546.3, (455), 581.1, (484)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 544.3, (747), 478.8, (657)

Halton, North-west England, 539.5, (700), 571.8, (742)

Torbay, South-west England, 538.1, (733), 508.7, (693)

North Somerset, South-west England, 533.5, (1150), 739.0, (1593)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 532.1, (296), 566.3, (315)

Northumberland, North-east England, 525.3, (1701), 567.0, (1836)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 525.0, (531), 520.1, (526)

Broadland, Eastern England, 524.5, (692), 539.7, (712)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 524.5, (951), 570.8, (1035)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 524.4, (2082), 517.4, (2054)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 521.4, (709), 672.9, (915)

Test Valley, South-east England, 519.8, (661), 652.7, (830)

Warwick, West Midlands, 516.9, (749), 633.5, (918)

Chichester, South-east England, 516.8, (628), 530.8, (645)

Harlow, Eastern England, 514.4, (449), 602.7, (526)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 513.7, (2810), 648.9, (3550)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 511.7, (483), 548.8, (518)

High Peak, East Midlands, 511.7, (474), 620.7, (575)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 511.3, (556), 503.0, (547)

Cotswold, South-west England, 510.7, (461), 747.8, (675)

South Ribble, North-west England, 510.4, (567), 501.4, (557)

South Holland, East Midlands, 510.1, (489), 448.6, (430)

Gateshead, North-east England, 509.5, (1029), 525.9, (1062)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 508.8, (769), 450.6, (681)

Worcester, West Midlands, 508.7, (510), 475.7, (477)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 508.1, (2561), 734.6, (3703)

Darlington, North-east England, 507.4, (545), 562.4, (604)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 505.0, (682), 497.6, (672)

Waverley, South-east England, 501.0, (634), 561.0, (710)

St Helens, North-west England, 500.3, (906), 513.5, (930)

Havant, South-east England, 499.4, (631), 591.3, (747)

Gwynedd, Wales, 499.3, (625), 439.4, (550)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 497.7, (618), 465.5, (578)

East Devon, South-west England, 497.7, (737), 521.3, (772)

Swansea, Wales, 496.8, (1225), 593.8, (1464)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 496.6, (772), 575.1, (894)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 496.2, (1231), 509.5, (1264)

New Forest, South-east England, 494.9, (889), 543.8, (977)

Wokingham, South-east England, 494.4, (860), 593.9, (1033)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 494.0, (939), 561.9, (1068)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 492.5, (998), 551.3, (1117)

North Devon, South-west England, 492.0, (483), 495.1, (486)

Bridgend, Wales, 489.4, (722), 558.5, (824)

Rossendale, North-west England, 487.2, (348), 522.2, (373)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 486.3, (788), 443.7, (719)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 486.0, (782), 504.6, (812)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 485.7, (872), 673.4, (1209)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 484.9, (569), 545.4, (640)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 483.0, (128), 279.2, (74)

Plymouth, South-west England, 482.8, (1269), 505.3, (1328)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 479.4, (490), 543.9, (556)

Fylde, North-west England, 479.0, (389), 632.9, (514)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 478.7, (724), 509.1, (770)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 478.0, (592), 528.1, (654)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 477.7, (847), 582.1, (1032)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 477.5, (418), 527.7, (462)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 477.1, (756), 697.9, (1106)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 474.6, (255), 385.2, (207)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 474.3, (533), 495.7, (557)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 474.2, (737), 711.0, (1105)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 473.2, (106), 446.4, (100)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 471.7, (1141), 593.3, (1435)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 471.5, (1274), 497.0, (1343)

Powys, Wales, 471.3, (627), 526.2, (700)

Northampton, East Midlands, 469.9, (1054), 538.1, (1207)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 469.7, (1612), 421.0, (1445)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 469.6, (571), 408.7, (497)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 469.0, (908), 429.7, (832)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 468.9, (430), 527.8, (484)

Bristol, South-west England, 468.8, (2184), 602.3, (2806)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 468.4, (686), 510.1, (747)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 467.7, (1016), 548.3, (1191)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 467.2, (439), 517.2, (486)

Wyre, North-west England, 464.3, (525), 617.3, (698)

Maidstone, South-east England, 463.8, (803), 552.8, (957)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 462.6, (571), 658.6, (813)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 461.7, (279), 637.2, (385)

Worthing, South-east England, 461.5, (511), 475.9, (527)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 460.4, (463), 578.7, (582)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 460.4, (432), 479.6, (450)

Dartford, South-east England, 460.3, (525), 598.0, (682)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 459.9, (908), 429.5, (848)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 459.9, (547), 554.9, (660)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 459.5, (599), 530.8, (692)

Sunderland, North-east England, 458.9, (1275), 408.9, (1136)

Colchester, Eastern England, 458.4, (904), 459.9, (907)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 458.2, (425), 563.8, (523)

Trafford, North-west England, 457.5, (1087), 523.2, (1243)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 457.5, (520), 567.5, (645)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 457.0, (540), 555.2, (656)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 456.1, (629), 513.4, (708)

Daventry, East Midlands, 455.4, (396), 569.3, (495)

Gravesham, South-east England, 454.7, (486), 447.2, (478)

Denbighshire, Wales, 454.2, (439), 515.2, (498)

Southampton, South-east England, 454.0, (1148), 555.6, (1405)

County Durham, North-east England, 453.7, (2419), 407.4, (2172)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 452.3, (549), 598.9, (727)

Fareham, South-east England, 451.3, (525), 530.4, (617)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 450.2, (681), 505.7, (765)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 450.2, (366), 525.2, (427)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 450.0, (258), 603.4, (346)

Watford, Eastern England, 448.1, (433), 466.8, (451)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 447.4, (324), 487.4, (353)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 444.9, (589), 548.3, (726)

Woking, South-east England, 444.0, (444), 560.0, (560)

Bedford, Eastern England, 443.7, (775), 451.1, (788)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 441.8, (351), 394.0, (313)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 441.8, (442), 408.8, (409)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 441.6, (406), 504.7, (464)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 440.9, (1705), 492.9, (1906)

Sefton, North-west England, 440.7, (1216), 406.3, (1121)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 439.9, (630), 517.4, (741)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 438.9, (655), 533.4, (796)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 438.2, (630), 571.0, (821)

Stockport, North-west England, 438.1, (1289), 496.6, (1461)

Torridge, South-west England, 438.0, (301), 456.9, (314)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 437.9, (924), 450.2, (950)

Bury, North-west England, 437.8, (835), 411.1, (784)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 437.7, (1505), 482.2, (1658)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 437.5, (396), 561.2, (508)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 437.1, (777), 581.7, (1034)

Luton, Eastern England, 436.0, (931), 438.4, (936)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 435.6, (477), 512.3, (561)

West Lothian, Scotland, 435.2, (800), 445.0, (818)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 434.2, (659), 522.4, (793)

Basildon, Eastern England, 434.0, (814), 451.6, (847)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 433.2, (612), 462.9, (654)

Rochford, Eastern England, 432.5, (379), 592.3, (519)

Flintshire, Wales, 432.3, (678), 386.4, (606)

Preston, North-west England, 432.2, (623), 484.2, (698)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 432.1, (350), 475.3, (385)

Chorley, North-west England, 431.6, (513), 525.8, (625)

Adur, South-east England, 431.6, (277), 395.7, (254)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 431.2, (1516), 426.1, (1498)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 430.2, (1122), 400.3, (1044)

Eden, North-west England, 429.7, (231), 368.3, (198)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 429.2, (246), 602.0, (345)

Erewash, East Midlands, 427.5, (493), 381.5, (440)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 426.3, (585), 476.6, (654)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 425.6, (568), 482.5, (644)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 425.4, (327), 365.6, (281)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 425.2, (406), 468.1, (447)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 424.6, (603), 413.3, (587)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 424.0, (1088), 438.8, (1126)

Stafford, West Midlands, 423.6, (584), 472.2, (651)

Ceredigion, Wales, 422.5, (308), 574.8, (419)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 421.5, (905), 459.3, (986)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 420.9, (610), 465.7, (675)

Exeter, South-west England, 420.8, (561), 403.5, (538)

Tameside, North-west England, 420.5, (955), 454.0, (1031)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 420.2, (275), 488.9, (320)

Warrington, North-west England, 417.9, (875), 512.9, (1074)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 416.9, (1279), 427.3, (1311)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 415.9, (595), 518.6, (742)

Allerdale, North-west England, 415.0, (406), 516.2, (505)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 414.4, (354), 317.2, (271)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 414.2, (2384), 455.8, (2623)

Solihull, West Midlands, 413.8, (900), 473.6, (1030)

Dudley, West Midlands, 413.2, (1332), 453.2, (1461)

Slough, South-east England, 413.2, (618), 488.7, (731)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 412.2, (531), 426.1, (549)

South Hams, South-west England, 410.5, (361), 452.6, (398)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 409.7, (531), 526.2, (682)

Wrexham, Wales, 408.7, (556), 369.0, (502)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 408.2, (746), 389.0, (711)

Corby, East Midlands, 407.9, (298), 438.0, (320)

Maldon, Eastern England, 406.7, (266), 441.9, (289)

Rochdale, North-west England, 406.4, (909), 454.3, (1016)

Norwich, Eastern England, 405.8, (577), 523.3, (744)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 405.6, (726), 462.0, (827)

Tandridge, South-east England, 405.5, (359), 429.2, (380)

Sutton, London, 404.4, (840), 498.8, (1036)

Rugby, West Midlands, 403.1, (446), 489.8, (542)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 402.7, (489), 518.1, (629)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 401.8, (283), 373.4, (263)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 401.3, (571), 559.4, (796)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 401.2, (795), 516.3, (1023)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.0, (3203), 439.4, (3510)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 400.0, (447), 438.4, (490)

Braintree, Eastern England, 399.8, (612), 419.4, (642)

Tendring, Eastern England, 399.7, (589), 437.7, (645)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 399.1, (457), 422.7, (484)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 396.8, (591), 371.9, (554)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 396.5, (396), 498.6, (498)

Breckland, Eastern England, 396.4, (560), 430.4, (608)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 396.4, (1240), 431.0, (1348)

Runnymede, South-east England, 396.3, (358), 501.5, (453)

Blaby, East Midlands, 396.3, (404), 476.7, (486)

Blackpool, North-west England, 396.0, (548), 415.5, (575)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 394.8, (1023), 341.1, (884)

Swale, South-east England, 394.7, (596), 346.3, (523)

Wealden, South-east England, 394.5, (642), 456.6, (743)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 393.6, (715), 382.6, (695)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 392.2, (520), 476.7, (632)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 391.8, (1275), 393.0, (1279)

Knowsley, North-west England, 391.6, (597), 421.8, (643)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 390.6, (462), 453.2, (536)

Wigan, North-west England, 390.1, (1290), 381.0, (1260)

Melton, East Midlands, 389.2, (200), 348.3, (179)

Carlisle, North-west England, 387.9, (421), 426.6, (463)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 387.5, (508), 507.3, (665)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 387.3, (540), 396.6, (553)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 385.9, (340), 474.4, (418)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 385.9, (407), 512.9, (541)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 385.3, (376), 393.5, (384)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 383.9, (1315), 425.3, (1457)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 383.5, (442), 293.3, (338)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 383.0, (1690), 417.4, (1842)

Angus, Scotland, 382.5, (443), 338.5, (392)

Conwy, Wales, 382.5, (452), 375.7, (444)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 381.5, (403), 443.0, (468)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 381.5, (400), 504.5, (529)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 379.8, (1108), 426.1, (1243)

Ashford, South-east England, 379.3, (497), 423.6, (555)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 378.8, (801), 480.5, (1016)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 377.5, (397), 360.4, (379)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 377.4, (676), 432.6, (775)

Gedling, East Midlands, 376.4, (445), 444.9, (526)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 374.9, (2209), 385.8, (2273)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 374.3, (356), 457.4, (435)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 373.5, (379), 570.5, (579)

Coventry, West Midlands, 373.0, (1415), 396.4, (1504)

Reading, South-east England, 372.3, (597), 507.1, (813)

Wirral, North-west England, 371.8, (1206), 387.3, (1256)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 370.9, (476), 420.8, (540)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 370.8, (591), 395.9, (631)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 370.3, (286), 437.6, (338)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 369.9, (424), 428.3, (491)

Redditch, West Midlands, 368.1, (315), 537.6, (460)

Kettering, East Midlands, 367.9, (376), 408.0, (417)

Stirling, Scotland, 367.8, (346), 435.8, (410)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 367.6, (1254), 416.5, (1421)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 367.1, (294), 510.7, (409)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 366.3, (451), 441.0, (543)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 363.1, (397), 336.5, (368)

Cherwell, South-east England, 359.6, (546), 410.3, (623)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 359.5, (621), 349.6, (604)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 358.1, (531), 297.4, (441)

Hastings, South-east England, 357.6, (331), 330.6, (306)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 357.1, (472), 390.4, (516)

Babergh, Eastern England, 355.9, (330), 375.3, (348)

Fenland, Eastern England, 355.6, (363), 577.0, (589)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 350.8, (661), 429.4, (809)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 350.7, (1125), 312.0, (1001)

Fife, Scotland, 349.3, (1307), 432.7, (1619)

Derby, East Midlands, 349.3, (897), 385.5, (990)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 349.2, (1893), 383.1, (2077)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 349.1, (874), 380.2, (952)

Dundee City, Scotland, 347.4, (517), 365.5, (544)

Hounslow, London, 347.0, (943), 400.0, (1087)

Rutland, East Midlands, 345.9, (140), 476.8, (193)

Falkirk, Scotland, 345.7, (555), 356.3, (572)

Barnet, London, 343.4, (1370), 418.5, (1670)

Walsall, West Midlands, 341.5, (979), 421.7, (1209)

Burnley, North-west England, 341.4, (305), 257.4, (230)

Lancaster, North-west England, 340.3, (504), 338.9, (502)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 337.4, (453), 292.7, (393)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 334.0, (883), 350.2, (926)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 332.6, (499), 333.9, (501)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 330.9, (410), 308.3, (382)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 330.5, (757), 298.6, (684)

Lewes, South-east England, 328.4, (340), 327.5, (339)

Leicester, East Midlands, 327.4, (1159), 413.8, (1465)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 327.4, (356), 343.9, (374)

Boston, East Midlands, 326.1, (231), 384.0, (272)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 323.7, (1065), 343.7, (1131)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 323.6, (568), 382.8, (672)

Havering, London, 322.7, (841), 336.8, (878)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 322.5, (338), 434.1, (455)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 321.3, (332), 337.8, (349)

Highland, Scotland, 321.1, (756), 318.6, (750)

Midlothian, Scotland, 318.8, (297), 259.8, (242)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 317.5, (315), 427.4, (424)

Guildford, South-east England, 317.3, (477), 437.6, (658)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 316.8, (257), 258.8, (210)

Thanet, South-east England, 316.7, (448), 275.0, (389)

Rother, South-east England, 314.3, (304), 311.2, (301)

Harborough, East Midlands, 313.0, (299), 499.3, (477)

Merton, London, 312.4, (645), 305.6, (631)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 310.4, (469), 313.0, (473)

Moray, Scotland, 310.3, (297), 291.5, (279)

Bexley, London, 310.1, (773), 332.1, (828)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 309.8, (325), 353.7, (371)

Medway, South-east England, 309.5, (864), 382.6, (1068)

Hillingdon, London, 309.4, (956), 329.8, (1019)

Harrow, London, 302.4, (763), 349.1, (881)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 302.3, (1019), 291.3, (982)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 302.2, (378), 331.8, (415)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 302.2, (267), 341.9, (302)

Salford, North-west England, 301.9, (793), 308.3, (810)

Bolton, North-west England, 297.7, (858), 291.1, (839)

Manchester, North-west England, 296.4, (1647), 292.8, (1627)

Redbridge, London, 294.1, (899), 281.4, (860)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 293.3, (226), 288.1, (222)

Pendle, North-west England, 291.9, (269), 362.5, (334)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 285.4, (320), 297.8, (334)

Ealing, London, 282.4, (961), 327.6, (1115)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 281.9, (3215), 279.9, (3192)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 279.5, (513), 289.8, (532)

East Lothian, Scotland, 278.0, (300), 361.4, (390)

Bromley, London, 271.1, (902), 294.2, (979)

Oldham, North-west England, 269.3, (640), 305.1, (725)

Enfield, London, 262.9, (877), 274.0, (914)

Waltham Forest, London, 259.3, (718), 244.8, (678)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 259.2, (555), 263.4, (564)

Liverpool, North-west England, 257.0, (1286), 280.7, (1405)

Dover, South-east England, 254.8, (302), 264.1, (313)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 254.1, (288), 240.0, (272)

Canterbury, South-east England, 253.7, (423), 293.8, (490)

Wandsworth, London, 253.2, (835), 273.2, (901)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 252.5, (453), 297.7, (534)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 251.9, (242), 275.9, (265)

Croydon, London, 243.7, (947), 239.1, (929)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 242.0, (1277), 261.9, (1382)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 241.6, (367), 335.7, (510)

Oxford, South-east England, 235.5, (357), 279.7, (424)

Brent, London, 234.9, (770), 250.2, (820)

Haringey, London, 225.3, (600), 256.4, (683)

Greenwich, London, 223.5, (646), 254.6, (736)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 221.8, (348), 221.2, (347)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 215.8, (1372), 231.4, (1471)

Hackney and City of London, London, 210.4, (614), 202.1, (590)

Lewisham, London, 210.0, (641), 215.2, (657)

Islington, London, 205.1, (509), 227.7, (565)

Lambeth, London, 201.7, (649), 209.1, (673)

Tower Hamlets, London, 194.9, (647), 207.5, (689)

Camden, London, 191.8, (536), 201.1, (562)

Newham, London, 190.6, (677), 208.0, (739)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 183.6, (42), 74.3, (17)

Southwark, London, 174.7, (559), 182.8, (585)

Westminster, London, 166.4, (449), 189.4, (511)