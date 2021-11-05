Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transport Secretary hits out at rail station dog ban

By Press Association
November 5, 2021, 5:28 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 5:49 pm
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has described a train company’s decision to stop a station manager bringing his dog to work as ‘ruff justice’ (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has described a train company’s decision to stop a station manager bringing his dog to work as “ruff justice”.

The Cabinet minister intervened on behalf of Richard Bunce, 54, and his dog George, who were a popular pair at Horsley station in the Surrey village of East Horsley.

South Western Railway (SWR) discovered Mr Bunce, a former train guard, was bringing his four-year-old German wirehaired pointer to work when it was mentioned in a review of the station, MailOnline reported.

The firm told him to stop as it was against its rules, but Mr Bunce cannot make or afford alternative arrangements as his shifts start at 5.30am, so he is no longer able to do his job.

More than 3,900 people have signed an online petition calling for SWR to “make an exception” so Mr Bunce and George can return to the station.

Adam Aaronson, who started the petition, wrote: “George wasn’t doing any harm.

“He and Richard make a great team and that makes a lovely, happy station. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

Mr Shapps sent a Twitter message to SWR which stated: “Sad to hear that South Western Railway (is) planning to dispense with the services of George the station dog, along with his owner, station master Richard Bunce.

“Sounds like RUFF justice to me! A little less tick-boxing would brighten up everyone’s day.”

Mr Bunce, who is the sole worker at the station during his shifts, told MailOnline: “For some people, dogs are family – that’s what George is to me.

“I took it upon myself to bring him into work. I was never told I couldn’t, but I didn’t ask either.

“It never caused any problems. Everyone has been very positive about it. He stays in the ticket office so he’s not a bother.

“But as of Monday, going forward, dogs aren’t allowed in the ticket office.”

A SWR spokesman said: “While we don’t allow dogs to be brought into workplaces across our network, we of course recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and from our customers at the station.

“Our teams have been working with Richard this week to find a way for him and George to continue their good work at Horsley, while maintaining the safety of our customers and colleagues, and hope to resolve soon.”

