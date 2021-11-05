In Pictures: East Sussex town lit up for Bonfire Night celebrations By Press Association November 5, 2021, 7:50 pm (Gareth Fuller/PA) Crowds have flocked to the East Sussex town of Lewes for the annual Bonfire Night celebrations. Participants during the parade through the town of Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA) The town’s parade has attracted up to 60,000 spectators previously, but local councils and the emergency services called for a low-key event this year due to Covid concerns. (Gareth Fuller/PA) The event is famous for burning celebrity effigies – including Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019. (Gareth Fuller/PA) The hugely popular parade is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date to the 19th century. (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) (Gareth Fuller/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Step back in time: Celebrating the thrills of bygone Bonfire Nights in Aberdeen