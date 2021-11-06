Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 6

By Press Association
November 6, 2021, 3:04 am
What the papers say – November 6 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – November 6 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers begin the weekend by covering the growing pressure on Boris Johnson, a “triple Covid boost” and David Ginola’s return to British TV screens.

“Tory MPs turn on Johnson”, reads the headline of the i weekend, with the paper reporting there is mounting anger within the Conservatives over the PM’s role in the botched attempt to save Owen Paterson’s political career.

Labour has called for an investigation into Mr Johnson’s “failure to declare a freebie holiday to Spain” and his Downing Street flat refurbishment, according to The Independent.

The Guardian also leads on the opposition urging Parliament’s ethics watchdog to investigate the PM about the flat refurbishment, while the Daily Express says a poll of its readers has shown one in four people would not vote for the Tories following this week’s “furore”.

Chief inspector of constabulary Sir Thomas Winsor has told The Times police officers should face random trawls of their phones to tackle “revolting” online misconduct.

The Daily Mail hails a “triple Covid boost” of booster jabs being made available earlier, a “wonder pill” and plunging infection rates.

A senior Oxford professor accuses the “woke” university of “vast hypocrisy” in The Daily Telegraph for accepting a multi-million-pound donation from the family of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists.

“Ginola signs for new castle” reads the headline of The Sun, which joins the Daily Mirror in reporting former Premier League star David Ginola will be the star signing for the second season of I’m A Celebrity in Wales.

The release of data on Pfizer’s Covid pill trials ensures investors “piled into” pandemic-battered stocks on Friday, according to the FT Weekend.

And the Daily Star pits “Crooner v crybabies” as it mocks up Rod Stewart asking “do ya think I’m sexist?” after the singer admitted to struggling with political correctness.

