Three million more people invited for coronavirus booster jab

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 12:04 am
A patient receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster (Martin Rickett/PA)
A patient receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster (Martin Rickett/PA)

Three million more people are being invited to have their coronavirus booster jabs.

NHS England will be inviting those who had their second dose more than five months ago, meaning they can receive their top-up as soon as it has been six months since their last vaccine.

Government guidelines state that people who are 50 and over, or aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of contracting Covid-19, and had their second dose six months ago are eligible to get their booster.

Coronavirus vaccine
A Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being prepared (Nick Potts/PA)

The NHS said eight million people were vaccinated by Saturday out of 12 million people that have been invited.

By next week, 16 million invitations for a booster will have been sent since the NHS booster programme began.

Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy for the NHS vaccination programme in England, said: “Thanks to the hard work and non-stop efforts of NHS staff, the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has now vaccinated more than eight million people ensuring they are protected ahead of winter.

“The NHS has invited millions of people who are eligible for a booster vaccine, and with hundreds of walk-in sites or appointments available online if you prefer, it is quick and easy to get vaccinated, I’ve had my booster and I would encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward as soon as possible to protect you and your loved ones.”

Text invites will come from NHSvaccine and will include a link to the NHS website, enabling anyone eligible to book an appointment at a convenient site nearby.

Vaccine drive
Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton prepares a coronavirus vaccine to be given to a health and care staff member (Jane Barlow/PA)

People who have not received their invitation can book an appointment on the NHS website or call 119.

Eligible people can also attend local walk-in sites without an appointment and can find their nearest walk-in through the online site finder.

More than 88 million vaccines have already been delivered and nine in 10 adults have had their first dose since Margaret Keenan received the first jab outside of a clinical trial in Coventry, in December 2020.

