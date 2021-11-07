National Trust calls for ban on products containing peat

National Trust organisations around the world are calling for a ban on the use of peat in compost as part of efforts to tackle the effects of climate change.

The National Trust said healthy peatlands act as carbon sinks, trapping in carbon to help mitigate the impacts of climate change, as well as helping to control flooding and encourage vegetation that can provide homes for wildlife.

Dams in gullies in the Peak District as part of peatland restoration (Leo Mason/National Trust)

Organisations from 19 countries – including Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and Indonesia – are also calling on their cumulative eight million members to stop buying products that rely on peat and instead seek sustainable alternatives.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: “We are all taking action in our organisations to eliminate the use of peat in our gardens and through our supply chains – but we can’t end this practice alone.

“So today, I join a host of international National Trust organisations in calling on our members to make a positive choice for climate and for nature when shopping at garden centres and buy peat-free compost to use in their gardens and check whether the plants they are buying are peat free.

“It is through this sort of collective effort that we can unite in the fight against climate change.

“We also need Government to step up and play their part by bringing in legislation that bans the sale of products containing peat.”