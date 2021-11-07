Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
National Trust calls for ban on products containing peat

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 12:04 am
A peat bog in the Brecon Beacons (Corrinne Manning/National Trust)
National Trust organisations around the world are calling for a ban on the use of peat in compost as part of efforts to tackle the effects of climate change.

The National Trust said healthy peatlands act as carbon sinks, trapping in carbon to help mitigate the impacts of climate change, as well as helping to control flooding and encourage vegetation that can provide homes for wildlife.

Dams in gullies in the Peak District as part of peatland restoration (Leo Mason/National Trust)

Organisations from 19 countries – including Scotland, Ireland, Germany, and Indonesia – are also calling on their cumulative eight million members to stop buying products that rely on peat and instead seek sustainable alternatives.

National Trust director general Hilary McGrady said: “We are all taking action in our organisations to eliminate the use of peat in our gardens and through our supply chains – but we can’t end this practice alone.

“So today, I join a host of international National Trust organisations in calling on our members to make a positive choice for climate and for nature when shopping at garden centres and buy peat-free compost to use in their gardens and check whether the plants they are buying are peat free.

“It is through this sort of collective effort that we can unite in the fight against climate change.

“We also need Government to step up and play their part by bringing in legislation that bans the sale of products containing peat.”

