What the papers say – November 7

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 1:33 am
Further sleaze allegations against Boris Johnson’s Government and other political developments are splashed across the national papers.

The Observer says MPs are demanding details of any lobbying by MP Owen Paterson on behalf of a company that won almost £500 million in pandemic-related contracts in 2020.

The Conservative Party has been accused of abusing the honours system by “systematically” offering seats in the Lords to multimillionaire donors, according to The Sunday Times.

A document leaked to The Sunday Telegraph shows Britain is prepared to walk away from EU flagship science projects worth £15 billion amid worsening relations with Brussels.

The Sunday Express says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has set out a vision for Britain as “the beating heart of a global network of liberty” as she prepares to visit Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Ambulance wait times are almost twice as long as they were at the height of the pandemic, according to analysis from The Independent.

A nurse reflects in the Sunday Mirror on the “perfect gent” who wooed her, in a story on David Fuller who committed sex attacks against at least 78 victims in mortuaries over more than a decade.

And the Daily Star Sunday carries a story about Strictly star AJ Odudu meeting the family of her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

