In Pictures: Classic cars on show in London to Brighton spectacle

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: November 7, 2021, 1:02 pm
Participants in the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run drive along The Mall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Participants in the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run drive along The Mall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

More than 320 classic cars have taken to the roads to mark the 125th anniversary of the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton veteran car run.

The event started in 1896 when a group of driving enthusiasts made the journey to celebrate the speed limit rising from 4mph to 14mph.

Motorists on Serpentine Road in Hyde Park (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Participants are followed by an RAC breakdown vehicle as they drive over Westminster Bridge (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

All of the vehicles taking part in this year’s event date back to at least 1905.

They will drive the same 60-mile route between the nation’s capital and the seaside resort.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The bustling roads of London soon gave way to country towns like Staplefield in Sussex.

(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

