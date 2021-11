High winds delay SpaceX crew homecoming after six months in orbit

High winds off the Florida coast have prompted SpaceX to delay the return of four space station astronauts in orbit since spring.

The US, French and Japanese astronauts were supposed to leave the International Space Station on Sunday, with their capsule splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday morning. But with gusts exceeding safety limits, SpaceX bumped the departure to Monday afternoon, with a night-time return to conclude their six-month mission.

Their trip home will now last eight hours, less than half as long as before. The toilet in their capsule is broken, and so the four will need to rely on nappies while flying home.

Targeting Monday, November 8 at ~2:00 p.m. EST for Dragon and the Crew-2 astronauts to depart from the @Space_Station and return to Earth

SpaceX is still aiming for a Wednesday night launch, at the earliest, of their replacements.

This flight has also been delayed by bad weather, as well as an astronaut’s undisclosed medical issue. The issue, described as minor, should be resolved by launch time, officials said.

Last week, SpaceX and Nasa flipped the order of the launch and landing because of the deteriorating weather and the looming deadline to get the capsule back from the space station.

SpaceX capsules are certified for a maximum 210 days in orbit, with the one currently up there now approaching 200 days.