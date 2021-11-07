Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Irish Environment Minister’s trip to Cop26 back on after negative Covid test

By Press Association
November 7, 2021, 1:41 pm
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is to travel to Cop26 after a negative Covid-19 test (Niall Carson/PA)
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is to travel to Cop26 after a negative Covid-19 test (Niall Carson/PA)

A planned trip to Cop26 by Ireland’s Environment Minister is back on after a negative Covid-19 test.

On Saturday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan announced that he had cancelled his visit to Glasgow after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, he said a second test had a returned a negative result so he now intends to travel to Scotland for the climate change conference.

Having previously been scheduled to travel to Glasgow on Sunday, Mr Ryan will now make the trip on Monday.

Cabinet meeting – Dublin
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will travel to Glasgow on Monday (Brian Lawless/PA)

A statement from the minister’s department said the HSE (Health Service Executive) had recommended a second test after the initial positive result.

“The public health advice in this instance is that the case is de-notified, close contacts are informed and the person can continue about their business,” the statement added.

“Minister Ryan now plans to travel to Glasgow for Cop26 tomorrow (Monday).

“Minister Ryan has not been symptomatic at any point. He underwent the initial test as a precautionary measure as recommended by the organisers of Cop26.

“On receipt of the initial result he followed all HSE protocols, including self-isolation and informing close contacts.”

Mr Ryan has informed Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and deputy premier Leo Varadkar of the development.

Last week, the Irish Government published a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.

The 125 billion euro plan is set to transform how people travel around the country, heat their homes, and use public transport, as well as the production of food.

