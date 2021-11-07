Irish Environment Minister’s trip to Cop26 back on after negative Covid test

A planned trip to Cop26 by Ireland’s Environment Minister is back on after a negative Covid-19 test.

On Saturday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan announced that he had cancelled his visit to Glasgow after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, he said a second test had a returned a negative result so he now intends to travel to Scotland for the climate change conference.

Having previously been scheduled to travel to Glasgow on Sunday, Mr Ryan will now make the trip on Monday.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will travel to Glasgow on Monday (Brian Lawless/PA)

A statement from the minister’s department said the HSE (Health Service Executive) had recommended a second test after the initial positive result.

“The public health advice in this instance is that the case is de-notified, close contacts are informed and the person can continue about their business,” the statement added.

“Minister Ryan now plans to travel to Glasgow for Cop26 tomorrow (Monday).

“Minister Ryan has not been symptomatic at any point. He underwent the initial test as a precautionary measure as recommended by the organisers of Cop26.

“On receipt of the initial result he followed all HSE protocols, including self-isolation and informing close contacts.”

Mr Ryan has informed Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and deputy premier Leo Varadkar of the development.

Last week, the Irish Government published a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the end of the decade.

The 125 billion euro plan is set to transform how people travel around the country, heat their homes, and use public transport, as well as the production of food.