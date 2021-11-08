Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Welsh community with longest place name joins broadband fast lane

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 12:04 am
Llanfair PG station in Anglesey (David Jones/PA)
Llanfair PG station in Anglesey (David Jones/PA)

A community famous for having the longest place name in the country will soon be able to access some of the fastest broadband speeds in Europe.

Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogoch on Anglesey, in North Wales – often known as Llanfair PG- is benefiting from a partnership between local residents and Openreach.

Residents will be able to take advantage of speeds of up to one gigabit per second using Openreach’s “full fibre” network where fibre is run directly from the exchange to properties.

The improved fibre broadband infrastructure is being enabled by an Openreach programme designed to help people living and working in rural communities that are not included in any current roll-out plans.

High speed internet for Llanfair PG
Pensioner and charity worker Alwyn Ellis uses a laptop at the station (Welsh Government News/PA)

Openreach said that, as befits providing ultrafast broadband to an area with such a long name, the latest community partnership is the largest of its kind in Wales with around 1,360 properties expected to be upgraded.

Openreach engineers will start work on installing a total of around 85km of fibre cable overhead and underground from the telephone exchange in Bangor to the residents of Llanfair PG.

Jamie Edwards, Openreach rural engagement manager, said: “We all know how essential it is for homes and businesses up and down the country to have fast, reliable broadband. From running a business to home schooling and shopping – so much is done online.

“While more than 95% of premises in Wales can already access superfast broadband, we know there is more to do to reach those final premises.

“A small number of communities, like Llanfair PG, are missing out on good broadband connectivity. Our Community Fibre Partnership helps bring ultrafast connections to those areas to bridge this gap.”

