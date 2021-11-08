Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chinaware to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee goes on sale

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 10:01 am
A teacup is hand-finished with 22-carat liquid gold before a finalfiring in the kiln (Royal Collection Trust/PA)
A new commemorative range of chinaware to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has gone on sale.

The set, produced by the Royal Collection Trust, includes crockery made by hand using English fine bone china and methods and techniques that are 250 years old.

The collection was made in Stoke-on-Trent to mark next year’s Platinum Jubilee.

The design and colour scheme of the range take inspiration from Her Majesty’s Robe of Estate, worn on her Coronation Day on June 2 1953.

Official Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Range
The official range of commemorative china, including a teacup and saucer, side plate, tankard, mug and pillbox (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

Set against a purple background, it features golden ears of olive and wheat and leaves, symbolising peace and plenty.

The central feature is a coat of arms with the national emblems of the UK, consisting of roses, shamrocks, thistles and daffodils.

It is framed by a circular border of oak leaves, an emblem of strength, stability and longevity.

Prices range from £65 for a teacup and saucer to £2.95 for a mini tube of Scottish shortbread biscuits.

Products can be purchased online from the Royal Collection Trust website and will be sold in Royal Collection Trust shops at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, and on Buckingham Palace Road, and at Royal Collection Trust shops at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

