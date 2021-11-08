Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Public must join the fight to bring back the beaver, says wildlife trust

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 11:03 am
The Devon Wildlife Trust want beavers to be reintroduced throughout England (Mike Symes/Devon Wildlife Trust/PA)
The Devon Wildlife Trust want beavers to be reintroduced throughout England (Mike Symes/Devon Wildlife Trust/PA)

A wildlife charity is urging the public to throw its weight behind plans to reintroduce beavers to rivers across England before a Government consultation closes in a little over a week’s time.

The consultation to decide whether a programme to fully reintroduce beavers following several trials will close on November 17.

The dam-building rodents were hunted to extinction in England 400 years ago, but have now successfully colonised a number of rivers, including the River Otter in east Devon.

The Devon Wildlife Trust is calling on people to support its “bring back beavers” campaign on its website or by filling a consultation form on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs website.

Beaver comeback
There are now thought to be 20 beaver family groups living on the River Otter (Mike Symes/Devon Wildlife Trust/PA)

Beaver dams have been shown to help filter water pollutants, reduce flood risk by breaking up water flows following heavy rain, and create new carbon-sequestering wetlands.

They can have a cascade of benefits for other species such as dragonflies, otters, kingfishers and water voles which thrive in the habitat they create.

The Devon Wildlife Trust led the programme to reintroduce the first wild population of beavers to an English river in 2015.

There are now thought to be 20 family groups living on the River Otter in east Devon, and they were given permanent permission to stay in August 2020.

Mark Elliott has been part of Devon Wildlife Trust’s beaver work since its beginning and says: “Beavers once flourished in the nation’s rivers and streams, but hunting led to their extinction around 400 years ago.

“In the centuries since they’ve been badly missed. Our rivers are now in a terrible state and their wildlife is struggling.”

He added: “Beavers build dams and create wetlands – the perfect conditions for countless other species to flourish in.

“They are a missing piece in our nature and now we have the chance to get them back in rivers across England, not just here in a corner of Devon. We urge as many people as possible to back the beaver.”

Mr Elliot said the trust was heartened by the Prime Minister’s “build back beaver” comments at the Tory Party conference last month, but said the public still need to get involved.

“While we are encouraged by the signals from Government, it’s also vital that the levels of public support for beavers is made clear,” he said.

“Recent flood and pollution events have shown that our rivers and wetlands are in a desperate state.

“Beavers are one of the natural solutions which can help us in tackling these issues.

“But to do that we need an ambitious plan for reintroduction, one in which beavers can be returned to river catchments throughout England.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal