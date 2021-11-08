Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Rescue operation under way to save man trapped in Brecon Beacons cave

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 12:45 pm
Rescuers near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons (Ben Birchall/PA)
A rescue mission is under way to save a man who has been trapped inside a cave in South Wales for two days.

The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said the man fell while caving in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, a cave system near Penwyllt in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday.

Because of the injuries he suffered in the fall he is said to be unable to climb out of the cave.

Rescuers near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons
The emergency service was notified by another caver and since then at least eight rescue teams from across the UK have joined the operation.

Involved are the Gloucester Cave Rescue Group, Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation, Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation, Mendip Cave Rescue, South East Cave Rescue Organisation, the Cave Rescue Organisation, and Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association.

Located inside a nature reserve, Ogof Ffynnon Ddu – meaning Cave of the Black Spring – was discovered in 1946 and is 300m deep at its lowest point, with its underground caverns stretching to over 30 miles.

Only experienced cavers are granted permission to explore inside.

