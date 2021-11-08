Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Poor neighbourhoods ‘less likely to have a public defibrillator’

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 1:20 pm
An emergency defibrillator on a wall in Garforth, Leeds (PA)
Poorer neighbourhoods in England are less likely to have access to a public defibrillator, according to a study.

Researchers led by a team at the University of Warwick examined the geographic locations of public-access defibrillators across the country.

A defibrillator is a potentially life-saving device that gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

But despite a higher rate of cardiac arrests in deprived areas, the research team found that there were fewer public defibrillators in these communities compared with richer neighbourhoods.

Only 27.4% of the most deprived areas had at least one defibrillator, compared with about 45% of the richest areas, according to the findings, published in the journal Resuscitation.

The investigators also found that fewer defibrillators were installed in residential areas – at locations such as outside community halls and primary schools – where cardiac arrests are most likely to occur.

Using data from 11 ambulance services across the country and population data, the researchers also found that people from a non-white background were less likely to have access to a registered defibrillator.

The study comes out amid a national call for all public-access defibrillators to be registered properly so emergency services have the most up-to-date information.

The lead author of the study, Dr Terry Brown from Warwick Clinical Trials Unit, said: “We know that cardiac arrests occur more often in deprived areas, but registered defibrillators are more likely to be found in areas where the population is more affluent, predominantly identify as white ethnic, and with high socio-economic occupations.

“The question is whether this is because they’re not registered in more deprived areas, or because there aren’t any?

“We want to get more defibrillators registered. If they are registered and more easily accessible, and people have the confidence to use them, we believe there will be an improvement in survival rates from cardiac arrest.”

Sue Hampshire, a director of the Resuscitation Council UK, said: “There are currently unacceptable inequalities in the provision and availability of public-access defibrillators across the country.”

