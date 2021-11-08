Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Care home residents paint themselves into famous artworks

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 1:45 pm
Residents and staff from Sandfields Care Home in Cheltenham pose with their artworks (Care UK/PA)
Residents and staff from Sandfields Care Home in Cheltenham pose with their artworks (Care UK/PA)

Residents of a care home in Gloucestershire have struck a pose to paint themselves into famous pieces of artwork.

A group from Sandfields Care Home in Cheltenham recreated works including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Edvard Munch’s The Scream as part of the month-long Big Draw Festival, which claims to be “the world’s biggest celebration of drawing”.

Barbara with her rendition of Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With A Pearl Earring (Care UK/PA)

Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night was painted by 95-year-old Dee, who said: “I have always enjoyed painting. It’s soothing and creative.

“As a child, my parents would often let me sit and draw for hours. No matter your age, you must try and try again – you’ll be surprised at what you can do!”

Consuelo, who posed as the Mona Lisa, said she “really enjoyed posing for the picture, although I wish I looked as beautiful as the original Mona Lisa!”

Residents pose with their recreations of Edvard Munch’s The Scream (Care UK/PA)

Sandfields manager Malaika Charles said the artwork will be displayed for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“Drawing is great for everyone, especially for older people, including those living with dementia”, she said.

“On top of physical benefits, from increased motor skills to improved co-ordination, creative activities, such as drawing, can truly boost cognitive function and even reduce the rate of development for a range of memory conditions.

“We are incredibly proud of the residents’ artwork, which now takes pride and joy in our residential hobby room and is often admired by visitors.”

