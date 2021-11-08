Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Almost 250 cavers join bid to rescue man trapped in cave for two days

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 2:53 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 4:30 pm
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Almost 250 cavers have joined the rescue mission to save a man who fell while climbing one of the UK’s largest caves.

The man has not yet been identified but was said to be an experienced caver.

He was part of a group exploring the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system in the Brecon Beacons in Wales when he fell on Saturday.

The man was injured in the fall and has been trapped in a cavern ever since.

PA press agency understands he has suffered spinal injuries, a broken jaw and a broken leg.

Teams of rescuers have been working in shifts for more than 48 hours to bring him to safety.

While rescuers have managed to locate the man and put him on a stretcher, the PA news agency understands it could take another 10 hours before he is lifted out.

Rescuers have not yet revealed how far he fell or the extent of his injuries, but one rescuer said: “He’s lucky to be with us.”

Rescuers walk towards the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales
Rescuers walk towards the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

“He’s in a bad way,” they added.

Paul Taylor, spokesman for South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, said: “The incident started around 1pm on Saturday when a man who was with him alerted us that his partner had fallen.

“I don’t actually know how many were in the group but there would’ve been more than two.

“They had gone in the Cwmdoor entrance, which is the middle entrance, before he fell.”

Asked about the man’s condition, Mr Taylor, also the chairman of the Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group, said: “He’s doing pretty good as far as I understand. He’s been talking throughout so that’s something.”

Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

He said rescuers are attempting to keep the man fed and warm as well as deal with basics such as removing bodily fluids.

“We’re moving him towards the top entrance. We’ve been keeping him on the move since it started,” Mr Taylor said.

At least eight rescue teams from across the UK have joined the operation, including the Gloucestershire Cave Rescue Group, Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation, Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation, Mendip Cave Rescue, South East Cave Rescue Organisation, the Cave Rescue Organisation, and Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association.

Mountain rescue are also on site in case the man is unable to be airlifted to hospital by helicopter because of the weather and needs to be carried down the mountain.

Several South Wales Ambulance Service vehicles are also present, including their HART team who are trained specifically to deal with large-scale incidents, and are supplying the cavers with O2 cylinders.

The latest total of cavers to join the operation is now at 242.

The caves located near to Penwyllt are 300 metres deep, making them the deepest in the UK.

Discovered in 1947, they are also the third longest cave in the UK stretching more than 30 miles.

Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales
Rescuers at the entrance of the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys in the Brecon Beacons, Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Paul Francis, one of the oldest cave rescuers taking part, and who is responsible for the discovery of parts of the cave, called the incident “an unfortunate, chance accident”.

“This incident is a one-off,” Mr Francis said.

“Although this is a world-class cave system. It’s Himalayan by cave standards, it’s a fairly safe area.

“You’re more likely to be knocked down by a bus than this happening to you.”

Describing the caves, he said: “There’s a stream and waterfalls down there, as well as a massive canyon. It’s really beautiful. And that’s why people come here. It’s very impressive.”

