Home News UK

Tribute paid to ‘loving’ mother killed in paddleboarding incident

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 5:41 pm
Flowers left by the river Cleddau in Haverfordwest (PA)

A tribute has been paid to a “loving” mother who was among four people killed in a paddleboarding incident in Wales.

Andrea Powell, 41, from the Bridgend area, was part of a group of nine people on a weekend exploring the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest on October 30.

Family members said she was someone who “loved life” and will be “deeply missed”.

Morgan Rogers, 24, from Cefin Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontardulais, Swansea, and Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Port Talbot also died in the incident.

A further five people were pulled out of the river by emergency services, but had no injuries.

In a tribute released by Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police on Monday, the family of Ms Powell said: “As a family we are distraught by the loss of Andrea, she will be deeply missed.

“She was a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister, who loved life. We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time.

“As a family we would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy to do so.”

Ms Powell was taken to hospital following the incident, police said.

It comes after a woman from South Wales was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and released under investigation.

Those involved were from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, an organisation based in Port Talbot.

One of those on the trip, Vickie Mckinven from Milford Haven, said Mr O’Dwyer, a former soldier and father-of-three, died attempting to rescue two fellow paddleboarders who had got into difficulty near the weir.

Hundreds of people gathered in Port Talbot in memory of Mr O’Dwyer on Saturday.

