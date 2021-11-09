Mum of 10-year-old killed by dog pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ and ‘sweet’ boy

The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog has paid tribute to her “beautiful” and “sweet” son.

Jack Lis is believed to have been attacked in a friend’s house in a nearby street after school in Caerphilly.

In a Facebook post, his mum Emma Whitfield wrote: “With so much heart break and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday.

“It was not our dog nor did it happen at our family home. He was out to play.

“We love you so much our sweet sweet boy.”

Gwent Police were called to the house in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel at 3.55pm on Monday following reports of a dog attack.

Officers attended, including specially-trained firearms officers who shot the dog.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service then confirmed Jack had died at the scene.

Neighbour Tracey Lawrence said how the boy who lived at the address ran to get the help of a family friend.

“He ran down there and said my dog is attacking my friend,” Ms Lawrence said.

“They then ran over and tried to open the door and get the boy out but the dog was latched on to the boy and he couldn’t get him off.

“It’s really traumatised them.”

She added: “I’ve got a grandson who plays in my garden and just the thought that the dog was next door is frightening.”

The dog is said to have been an American Pitbull.

Those living on the street say they have been shocked by the incident.

Police at the scene in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, where a 10-year-old boy has died following reports of a dog attack (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ricky Willis, 70, said: “The first I heard of it my neighbour knocked on my door, it’s a big shock.

“I’ve lived on this road for 46 years and I’ve never seen anything like this happen.”

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, described the scene as “chaos”.

While another said: “I feel sick to my stomach thinking about what happened to that boy.

“We went out to see what was going on but the police asked us to go back inside while they put the child in the ambulance.

“So we did, out of respect.”

Forensic crime scene investigators are now at the scene and police officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough, of Gwent Police, said: “My condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.”

“We can confirm that the attack did not happen in the house owned by Jack’s family, but inside another property on a nearby street.

“Officers are continuing to make further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“There will be a significant presence of officers in this area of Caerphilly as our inquiries continue.

“Please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Anyone wanting to speak to the police can direct message them on Facebook or Twitter or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.