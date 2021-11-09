Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘One tree for every pet picture’ trend appears to mislead millions on Instagram

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 1:37 pm Updated: November 9, 2021, 5:19 pm
The trend was followed by more than four million people on Instagram (plantatreeco/Instagram/PA)
Instagram is working to make one of its features clearer after millions of people appeared to be misled by a viral trend claiming a tree would be planted for every pet photo they shared on the platform.

After some confusion as to its original source, the account, Plant A Tree Co, has claimed responsibility for the trend, which saw users posting pictures of their animals accompanied by a sticker with the caption: “We’ll plant one tree for every pet picture.”

Stickers add a small image or line of text to a post, and on November 1 Instagram rolled out the “Add Yours” feature – which allows users to reshare and create their own post with a sticker as part of a public thread.

Plant A Tree Co claimed it made its sticker as “a fun tree-planting campaign where we can show off our awesome pets”, but more than four million users have since used it and the page said it quickly realised it “does not have the resources” to fulfil the promise.

“We immediately realised the post would grow too big and that we didn’t have the resources to plant that many trees, so we deleted it 10 minutes later,” said Plant A Tree Co in a statement on the platform.