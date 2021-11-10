Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Historic Birnbeck Pier to be renovated

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 9:51 am Updated: November 10, 2021, 10:11 am
Birnbeck Pier, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, which opened on June 5th 1867 and is now derelict and dilapidated.
Birnbeck Pier, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, which opened on June 5th 1867 and is now derelict and dilapidated.

After years of decline, a historic Victorian pier is to be renovated and will have a new owner.

The RNLI is returning to Weston-super-Mare’s Birnbeck Pier as part of a deal with North Somerset Council to safeguard the landmark’s future.

Owner CNM Estates has agreed to sell the derelict Grade II listed-pier to the council and renovation work will be carried out to transform the landmark.

Birnbeck Pier looks set to become the new base of the RNLI in Weston-super-Mare (Ben Birchall/PA).
Birnbeck Pier looks set to become the new base of the RNLI in Weston-super-Mare (Ben Birchall/PA)

The programme of works will be carried out over several years and will be funded by the council, RNLI, Historic England and from other grants.

The pier, which was designed by engineer Eugenius Birch and built between 1862 and 1867, is unique as it is the only pier in the UK to connect the mainland to an island.

The privately-owned pier has continued to deteriorate over many years, moving onto Historic England’s national at-risk register in 1999.

Mark Canniford, the council’s executive member for placemaking and economy, said: “Thanks to the huge amount of work behind the scenes, we have finally reached this significant milestone and taken a massive step towards restoring Birnbeck.

“The private owner has agreed to sell the pier to the council, and we are keen to acquire Birnbeck as soon as possible.

“I am delighted that we have been able to avoid the compulsory purchase order process, which would have been overly complex and time-consuming.

“Together with the RNLI and Historic England, we have found a solution that will allow us to renovate this stunning piece of Victorian architecture, bring the RNLI back to their original home, and welcome the public onto the pier again.

“There’s a great deal of work to do but this is the start of us finally able to begin plans to restore this treasured site.”

Birnbeck Pier is one of only six Grade II piers surviving in the country. There are four further Grade II structures and buildings located on the island and the landward end of the site.

The RNLI has had a presence on Birnbeck Island since 1882 but was forced to leave the island in 2014 due to the deterioration of the pier, which had become unsafe.

Bristol Channel has an extreme tidal range and at low tide the large mudflats that surround Weston are exposed, making the launch and recovery of a lifeboat difficult.

Birnbeck Island is surrounded by water at lower tide which improves the opportunity to launch and recover lifeboats.