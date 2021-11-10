Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Plea for more registrations after ‘huge decrease’ in potential stem cell donors

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 10:33 am
DKMS patient Hedley Dindoyal and his family (DKMS/PA)
There has been a “huge decrease” in potential stem cell donors, a charity has warned.

Blood cancer charity DKMS said that the number of new people signing up to its register has fallen by 40% this year compared with the same timeframe in 2020.

Data from the organisation, shared with the PA news agency, shows that this year to October 20 there were 115,005 new registrations.

By October 20, 2020, a total of 190,556 people had signed up.

Jonathan Pearce, chief executive of DKMS UK, said: “We have witnessed a huge decrease in registrations since the pandemic took hold.

“With only one in four people finding a match within their family, thousands of families each year rely on the kindness of a stranger to save their loved one’s life.

“The more people we have on the blood stem cell register, the more chance there is of finding that perfect match.”

Stem cell donation
Mr Dindoyal was born in Britain but his family originate from Mauritius (DKMS/PA)

One family from north London is making a personal plea for people to sign up.

Father-of-two Hedley Dindoyal, 50, from Friern Barnet, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in May 2020.

After various courses of treatment Mr Dindoyal, who was born in Britain but whose family originate from Mauritius, was told his last option would be through a blood stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor.

But he faces shorter odds of finding a perfect match due to his heritage.

“I have two beautiful children, Milo, 12, and Jasmine, nine, who need me, and I want to be there to guide them through their lives and watch them grow up, with my wife, Lucy, by my side,” he said.

Stem cell donation
Mr Dindoyal has appealed for a donor (DKMS/PA)

“I am now on my third cancer treatment, which will need to be consolidated with a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor, to keep the lymphoma away for good, and give me back my life.

“But as a British-born Mauritian, I am looking for a donor on a register, knowing there is less likely to be a match from my own ethnic background.

“So I am especially appealing for people from an Indian, black or Chinese background to come forward.”

Mr Pearce added: “Blood cancer patients from Black, Asian or minority ethnicity groups face even more daunting odds due to the lack of donor diversity.

“These patients have just a 20% chance of finding the best possible stem cell donor match, compared to 69% for northern European backgrounds.

“At DKMS, we are dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and in the UK we are proud to have registered over 870,000 blood stem cell donors.

“Yet we still need many more registrations to meet the demand from people desperately seeking a vital donation from a complete stranger.”

People aged between 17-55 and in general good health can sign up for a home swab kit online at https://www.dkms.org.uk/register-now.

The swabs are returned in pre-paid envelope to DKMS to add a person’s details to the UK’s aligned stem cell register.

