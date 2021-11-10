Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

By Press Association
November 10, 2021, 12:47 pm
Danny Humble, 35, who died following an assault in the Romsey Close area of Cramlington, Northumberland, in May (Handout/PA)
Danny Humble, 35, who died following an assault in the Romsey Close area of Cramlington, Northumberland, in May (Handout/PA)

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder.

Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington, Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked.

He died the next day, having suffered a head injury.

Police arrested seven teenagers, then aged between 16 and 17, on suspicion of murder.

They were released on bail while inquiries continued.

On Wednesday all seven, three of whom have now turned 18, were charged with murder and were due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Danny’s loved ones, including his two young children who have been left without their father, and we continue to offer his family specialist support.

“This was a complex investigation and today’s charges are a result of hundreds of hours of detailed investigative work, and I want to thank Danny’s family for their continued support and patience.

“I want to take this opportunity to also thank everyone who aided our investigation and the community for supporting officers.

“That co-operation and assistance has been crucial to this investigation so far.”

